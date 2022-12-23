In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 23 December 2022 12:37 pm / 1 comment

Proton’s export business continued to grow in 2022, with the carmaker announcing that as of November, 5,028 units have been shipped to markets outside of Malaysia.

This represents a 66.6% increase from the 3,018 units exported in 2021, and the company is aiming to grow the figure further before 2022 draws to a close. Before this, Proton said exports grew by nearly 50% in 2020 compared to 2019, although it did not disclose a figure at that time.

In terms of markets, Pakistan remained Proton’s largest export market with 2,610 units so far this year, which is followed by South Africa in second place and Brunei in third. The company also stated in its official release that the Saga remains the most popular export model, with the X70 nearly doubling its volume to be in second, while the X50 saw sales increased threefold for third place.

“Proton’s export volume continues to grow aggressively as we enter more new markets and establish a mixture of CBU and CKD strategies depending on market conditions. Export sales is one of the pillars for our sales growth and as such, we will strive to continue to grow aggressively over the coming years and bolster our position as the leading exporter of vehicles for Malaysia,” said Steven Xu, director of international sales at Proton.