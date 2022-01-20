In Cars, International News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 20 January 2022 9:37 am / 1 comment

Proton Pakistan, operated by Al-Haj Automotive, has just conducted a line-off ceremony to mark the rollout of the first locally-assembled Proton X70 from its plant in Karachi. The X70 is dubbed “the first intelligent SUV” to be assembled in the country.

Based on an earlier report, the CKD X70 will enjoy a slight reduction in federal excise duty (FED; now 2.5% from 5%), bringing prices down by 100,000 Pakistan rupees (RM2,375). This applies for both the Executive AWD and Premium 2WD variants. Other revisions include revised customs duty (from 7% to 2%).

Proton Pakistan assures its customers that it has “kept quality measures in place to ensure that the CKD units have the same quality as CBU units.” There will be no changes in specifications, and the SUV continues to be powered by the same 1.5 TGDi three-cylinder engine, offering 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard.

In terms of features, the Executive AWD gets LED headlights with LED DRLs, 18-inch wheels, keyless entry with push-start button, powered tailgate, powered driver’s seat with ventilated system, air purifier system, leatherette seats, and voice control.

The Premium model adds 19-inch wheels, foot sensor for the powered tailgate, brown Nappa leather seats, panoramic sunroof, and the full suite of advanced driver assist system. This comprises AEB, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot information system, door opening warning system, and intelligent high beam control. Both X70 models come with a five-year or 150,000 km warranty, which is the first in the country.

The Karachi facility, which was set up with an investment of around USD$30 million (around RM125.6 million), is said to have a planned capacity of 25,000 units per year. Production numbers include the Saga as well, which was announced in November last year with updated specifications.