In a bid to curb the menace of illegal motorcycle racing, the government is planning to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 to raise the punishment for offences involving the modification of motorcycle engines and exhausts, increasing the fines for these from the RM300 at present to RM10,000.
Additionally, those participating in illegal motorcycle racing are set to face a jail term if found guilty in court, while irresponsible parents who allow their children to modify their motorcycles for illegal racing, as well as workshop owners who carry out the task, will also be penalised.
According to transport ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak, such action was needed to stamp out the problem, as the New Straits Times reports. He said that illegal racing should be defined more broadly than just participation in such races, and include modifying exhaust pipes and engines to ride dangerously or perform dangerous stunts on the road.
“It is necessary to raise the fines because many youngsters blatantly break the law and join motorcycle races nowadays. They can afford to pay the RM300 fine, and that is why we propose to push the penalty to RM10,000 to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal racing,” he said.
He added that parents who allow their children to use bikes for illegal racing and workshop owners who modify the bikes will also be slapped with compounds.
Isham said that the proposed amendments are set to be tabled in parliament in the third quarter of next year. Currently, it was at the “good regulatory practice” stage, involving a series of engagements and consultations with stakeholders.
He said that this was being done because the ministry wanted to ensure that the law could be implemented effectively after taking into account the views of all parties. “We do not want to make a U-turn after introducing the new regulations. We want them to be implemented effectively with the support of a majority of stakeholders,” he explained.
He added that while effective enforcement was crucial to curbing road accidents that involved motorcycles, raising the penalties would provide a further avenue to help tackle the issue.
Comments
Just ban all motorcycles on the road. They are not safe at all. And please reduce car prices. Just use Rafizi formula to make myvi 25k and axia 15k.
And then what? How about congested?
Just castrate them, so will not breed like tomorrow.
Decreases the vehicle price doesn’t makes any improvement. Creating more road congestion, increases carbon emissions and putting stress to the environment. What needed most is to improve public transport on frequency and increase more station drop points. Look at our neighbours Bangkok and Singapore
Changing an exhaust to a generic non-OE parts due to worn-out/broken etc. should not be an offense.
Sometimes OE parts are no longer available, or costs a fortune.
This needs to be differentiated from modifying exhausts to make it much more louder/modifying for racing.
There should be no crime in using non-OE spare parts in motorcycle or cars.
Heavy fines won’t help.
Instead, the gov should pull in relevant agencies to declare that illegal racing is sinful and would be burned in hell. That would deter them.
We have good laws but no enforcement.
Nowadays just a cursory glance at a bunch of parked kapchai will reveal that almost half of them will have modified rear swingarms, altered exhaust pipes and tayar sotong.
How to seize and fine the owners? It’ll be logistically tough. The easier way is just to allow enforcement officers to destroy the offending motorbikes on the spot with similar tools used by fire and rescue dept to cut cars open
Mat rempits will start to protest on the streets…. and you know how ruthless they can be…. they will do whatever it takes to be happy
Do you know illegal motorcyclist menace has been going on for past four generations?
don’t penalized car drivers that are involved in an accident with illegal racing motorcycles. this will teach the kids and parents that their death is mati katak and it is not the drivers’ fault.
Thank goodness. It’s about time . My housing area transforms into a grandprix circuit every weekend and the racers are mostly small kids who I doubt have a license.