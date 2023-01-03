In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 January 2023 11:47 am / 1 comment

Entering the Malaysian motorcycle market in the new year is the 2023 BMW Motorrad K1600B tourer, priced at RM173,500. Pricing for the K1600B in Malaysia is on the road excluding insurance, with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty against manufacturing defects and three-year roadside assistance programme.

The K1600 B is a touring motorcycle in “bagger” styling, with lowered rear end and equipped with hard cases as standard equipment as well as optional floorboards instead of the traditional foot pegs. The K1600B is BMW Motorrad’s second largest bagger bike – the honour for largest bagger in the BMW Motorrad lineup belongs to the R18B Bagger with its 1,800 cc boxer-twin, priced at RM186,500.

Power for the K1600B comes from a liquid-cooled inline six-cylinder mill displacing 1,649 cc. The Euro 5 compliant engine produces 160 hp at 6,750 rpm with 180 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, with power going through a six-speed gearbox with shaft final drive.

Suspension uses BMW Motorrad’s Duolever in front with a central spring strut, while the rear

end is held up with BMW Motorrad’s Paralever single-sided swingarm. This gives the K1600B 115 mm of suspension travel in front and 125 mm of movement in the rear with Dynamic ESA electronic suspension adjustment and automatic load levelling.

Braking is done with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel, clamped by four-piston axial-mount brake callipers. At the back, a single 320 mm disc with two-piston callipers stops the rear wheel, while BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro comes as standard equipment.

Seat height for the K1600B is listed as 750 mm, compared to the K1600GT (RM166,500) touring motorcycle’s 830 mm. Meanwhile, the K1600B tips the scales at 344 kg, with the 26.5-litre fuel tank filled to the brim.

Riding information is displayed on a 10.25-inch full-colour TFT-LCD display with smartphone connectivity and integrated map navigation using the BMW Motorrad Connected app. Riding aids include Dynamic traction control (DTC), three ride modes – Rain, Road and Dynamic – and engine braking control.

For the rider, the K1600B comes equipped with conveniences such as hill start control, tyre pressure monitoring, smartphone USB-C charging, reverse assistance, heated seat and grips. Also standard is full LED lighting with adaptive cornering lights.

Standard on the K1600B for the Malaysian market is the Comfort package which provides keyless ride, central locking system, quickshifter and anti-theft alarm. This is combined with the Tour package that adds an audio system, LED auxiliary head lamp and engine protection bar.