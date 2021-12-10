In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 December 2021 2:43 pm / 0 comments

Launched in July of this year, the 2021 BMW Motorrad R18 Bagger and R18 Transcontinental are now in Malaysia, priced at RM186,500 and RM198,500, respectively, with pricing on-the-road excluding insurance. For Malaysia, the R18 Bagger and R18 Transcontinental are available in Malaysia exclusively as “First Edition” models, with a classic black paint job embellished with white pin striping.

The First Edition branding extends to the embroidered seat and inscription on the side cases. Chroming is liberally applied to both the R18 Bagger and R18 Transcontinental First Editions with chrome plated fork sleeves, instrument gauge surrounds, brake callipers, cylinder head covers, intake trims, rear-view mirrors and handlebar weights.

Differentiating the Bagger and the Transcontinental are the wheels, the Bagger getting contrast milled wheels in black while the Transcontinental rolls on silver grey contrast milled wheels. As their names suggest, the Bagger comes with a pair of side cases while the Transcontinental gets the full suite of luggage including matching top box.

Adding to the level of luxury on this pair of highway cruisers is Marshall Gold Series sound systems. The Bagger is equipped with a Marshall Gold Series Stage 1, comprising of four speakers and a booster while the Transcontinental gets a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2, comprising of a system of six loudspeakers and a booster.

Standard fitment on both new R18 models is a front fairing with non-adjustable tall windshield and auxiliary riding lights on the Transcontinental, the R18 Bagger gets a lower shield and omits the extra lighting, in the classic American style, along with wind deflector and flaps for directing airflow. Inside the cockpit are four round analogue gauges combined with a 10.25-inch TFT colour display allowing for smartphone connectivity.

Power for the R18 comes from BMW Motorrad’s iconic boxer-twin displacing 1,802 cc and producing 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. A full set of riding aids is standard equipment including Active Cruise Control with distance keeping, cornering ABS, traction control, hill hold control and three ride modes.

