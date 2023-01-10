In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 10 January 2023 12:37 pm / 0 comments

The MINI Cooper SE (also known as the MINI Electric) has been given a slight update for 2023 in Malaysia. This was revealed during an event held by BMW Group Malaysia today, which also saw the launch of the new BMW 3 Series facelift and unveiling of the CE04 electric scooter.

The Cooper SE’s revised kit list now includes a panoramic sunroof as well as heated front seats, but otherwise remains unchanged from before. There’s also a new exterior colour called Nanuq White that joins the existing White Silver and Midnight Black.

We previously reported that the electric vehicle (EV) had its price hiked by RM7,900 effective January 1, 2023, so the additional equipment likely reflects the price revision. At present, the Cooper SE retails for RM193,834 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a standard two-year warranty. With the four-year extended warranty and service package, the figure goes up to RM199,164.

Customers also have an additional option to order the Cooper SE without a head-up display for RM191,546, or RM196,876 with the extended warranty and service package.

Beyond the aforementioned changes, the list of standard equipment remains the same as per the 2021 facelift and includes adaptive LED headlamps, keyless entry and start, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, manual faux leather sports seats, Park Assist, a head-up display, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, a MINI Navigation System with an 8.8-inch centre touchscreen and Apple CarPlay functionality, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a Qi wireless charger and a reverse camera.

The Driving Assistant package, consisting of autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning, continues to be included, as are six airbags, stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The electric powertrain also remains untouched, featuring a front-mounted electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 270 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h. Powering the motor is a 28.9-kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 232 km of range following the WLTP, and charging can be done via an AC input (11 kW, Type 2) in about 3.5 hours, or DC fast charging (50 kW, CCS2) to get from 10-80% in 36 minutes.