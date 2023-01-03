In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 3 January 2023 11:43 am / 2 comments

MINI Malaysia has updated its price list for 2023, with increases across all models to varying degrees. Based on our calculations, the price changes vary between 0.03% and 4.25% northbound.

Starting with the 3 Door range, the Cooper S now retails at RM264,388 on-the-road without insurance, or RM160 more than what was listed in the July 2022 price list. This figure (and the rest that will be mentioned here) includes a standard two-year warranty, but customers have the option to add on a four-year extended warranty and service package (details below).

Meanwhile, the Cooper SE sees a price hike of RM7,900 to now sell for RM193,834. The all-electric model can now also be ordered without a head-up display, which brings the price down by RM2,288 to RM191,546.

As for the Cooper S variants of the Convertible and 5 Door, both are now RM160 more than before at RM290,388 and RM271,388 respectively, and the same is also true of the Cooper S Clubman at RM303,388.

All John Cooper Works variants of the 3 Door (RM315,558), Clubman (RM350,558) and Countryman (RM389,558) are now costlier by RM130. The MY2022 Cooper S Countryman is also listed at an unchanged price of RM246,228.