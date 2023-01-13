In Cars, Great Wall, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2023 11:05 am / 2 comments

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has named the Great Wall Motor (GWM) Ora Good Cat the winner of the ‘Small Family Car’ category in its Best in Class 2022 awards.

The all-electric hatchback is GWM Ora’s first product in the United Kingdom, where it is marketed as the Funky Cat. Over here, we know it as the Good Cat, and the electric vehicle (EV) was launched last November with pricing starting from RM139,800.

Euro NCAP’s Best in Class celebrates cars that achieved the highest overall scores based on their results for adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable users protection and safety assist technologies.

The Good Cat was tested in September last year and scored 92% in adult occupant protection, 83% in child occupant protection, 74% in vulnerable users protection and 93% in safety assist technologies. As standard, the Good Cat sold in the UK comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with lane centring function, lane change assist, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking as well as rear cross traffic alert and brake.

The Good Cat wasn’t the only Chinese model to win at the awards, as the Wey Coffee 01 won the in the ‘Large Off-Roader’ category. Other winners include the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the ‘Large Family Car’ category, while Tesla won twice with the Model S and Model Y taking top spots in the ‘Executive Car’ and ‘Small Off-Roader’ categories respectively.