Chery sold 1,232,727 units globally in 2022, up 28.2% year-on-year. It’s the first time that the Chinese automaker’s annual sales breached the one-million-unit mark. This total includes 451,337 units outside of China, which is a 67.7% increase and a record for exports.

The record annual sales caps a strong year for the Wuhu-based carmaker, which broke its monthly export record four times consecutively last year, where shipments exceeded 50,000 units. This strong demand is driven mainly by the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs, Chery says.

The company is also proud of its technological innovation. As of end-2022, Chery has applied for a total of 25,795 patents and obtained 17,177, of which 37% were for inventions, placing it amongst the top in the industry. The company has also collaborated with the likes of Haier, Huawei, Luxshare Precision, CATL, iFLYTEK, Horizon Robotics and other top names.

The Chery brand will be officially launched in Malaysia by mid-2023, with over 30 outlets set to be established across the country. The Tiggo 8 Pro and Omoda 5 SUVs were previewed here last year and will be the launch products for the returning brand. The Tiggo 7 Pro will follow.

Also, Malaysia will be Chery’s ASEAN base as part of an initial investment plan worth RM170 million. Chery says that it chose Malaysia over Thailand because of the high market acceptance of Chinese car brands, paved by the Proton-Geely partnership.

