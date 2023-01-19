In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 January 2023 2:15 pm / 0 comments

KLIMS 2024? For real? There are plans. At this morning’s 2022 review by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), president Datuk Aishah Ahmad said that there’s a possibility of a KL International Motor Show (KLIMS) happening next year.

“Motor show, maybe 2024. I hope you all (the media) will support us,” she said when asked if there are plans for another edition of KLIMS, which last happened in late 2018.

There are no shortage of car shows these days, but KLIMS will always be the biggest and best supported. That’s because it’s owned and organised by MAA, which is the automotive manufacturers’ club – surely all brands will support and put on a great show at their own event.

What was your first memory of the KL motor show? Mine was when I was around five or six. It was the golden era for Japanese brands, and the bubble economy created all sorts of weird and wonderful cars, crowned by some sports cars that are now legends. Mini me saw the NA1 Honda NSX, A80 Toyota Supra, SW20 Toyota MR2 and original Mazda MX-5 – all fresh in the market then – at the show, and that outing left an indelible mark on me. Bring your kids, start them young.

Remember KLIMS 2018? Spotty memory? Here’s a throwback for you – image gallery and walk-around video.

GALLERY: 2018 KL International Motor Show