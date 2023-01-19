In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 January 2023 5:03 pm / 0 comments

Overtaking on a double-lined road is a dangerous act that can result in an accident, which is exactly what happened recently in Bangi, Selangor. In a dashcam video that has been shared widely on social media, a motorcyclist was seen crashing into a Perodua Myvi attempting to exit a junction on Tuesday (January 17, 2023) at around 6pm.

In the video, we see the recording car driving behind a Volkswagen, with a motorcyclist passing on the right while straddling the double lines of the two-way road. Shortly after, a second motorcyclist overtakes the recording car, but the vehicle is clearly seen to have crossed the double lines and is effectively going against the flow of traffic.

We can also make out the Myvi attempting to exit a junction, and when the car proceeded with crossing to the other side of the road, the driver was unable to spot the motorcycle, which then crashed into it.

Whether you’re driving a car or riding a motorcycle, don’t cross the double lines for whatever reason. It is simply not worth the risk and can put other motorists in danger. The police has said that should there be an accident resulting in death from the reckless act, those caught can have action taken against them under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2020.

If convicted, the driver can be imprisoned for up to 10 years (minimum five years) as well as be fined not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000. Additionally, the driver can also be disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for a period of five years. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction can face imprisonment with a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years, plus a fine of not less than RM50,000 and not more than one RM100,000.