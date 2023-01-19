In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 January 2023 9:32 am / 1 comment

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, January 22. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled as this Sunday is the first day of the Chinese New Year, and it’s also a public holiday.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

Many will be on the road this weekend for journeys back to hometowns – drive safe and stop for a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel. Here are the travel time advisories for the North South Highway and the Karak/East Coast Highway.