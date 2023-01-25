In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 January 2023 11:08 am / 0 comments

Take note, Kampung Kerinchi and Bangsar South residents/workers, the slip road from Federal Highway (if you’re coming from KL) to Jalan Kerinchi Kiri has been closed and will remain closed till April 16.

This was announced by the concessionaire of the Setiawangsa Pantai Expressway (SPE), formerly and more popularly known as the DUKE 3. The closure is for slope improvement works under the new highway.

As a result, those who regularly use this slip road to bypass the traffic light junction will have to take the full round now, around Gateway Mall and up the slope to reach Bangsar South and Kampung Kerinchi. See the map above. Drive safe.