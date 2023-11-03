Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway officially launched – MRR2 to Kerinchi Link; free tolls until Dec 2, 2023

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 3 2023 6:14 pm

The Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE), which was formerly known as DUKE Phase 3, has been launched today by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Tinggi. The SPE is a dual-two carriageway spanning 29.8 km that traverses north to south Kuala Lumpur, and is expected to reduce congestion by 30% especially during peak hours for motorists travelling in and out of the city centre.

The highway connects Taman Melati and Klang Gates from MRR2 (Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2) to Kerinchi Link near Pantai and Universiti Malaya. It will also benefit those around Gombak, Taman Melati, Genting Klang, Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju, Ampang, Kampung Pandan, Bandar Malaysia, Kerinchi and Pantai.

Additionally, the project has two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records, including for the longest double deck carriageway on single pier structure (dual direction) at 2.104 km as well as the longest elevated land bridge at 20.686 km.

Construction of the SPE began in 2016 and is operated by Ekovest Berhad, which signed a concession agreement with the government for the highway worth RM3.738 billion for a period of 53 years and six months.

At the launch of the SPE, Alexander Nanta announced that the SPE will be toll-free for 30 days until 11.59pm on December 2, 2023 at the Chan Sow Lin and Ampang toll plazas (from the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway or AKLEH) and the Setiawangsa toll plaza (northbound and southbound).

