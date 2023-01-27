In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 January 2023 12:57 pm / 0 comments

After the Fazzio, Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour Indonesia gets another hybrid scooter, the 2023 Yamaha Grand Filano Hybrid Connected. Launched at a retail price of 27.5 million rupiah (RM7,764), the Grand Filano falls into the same Indonesian market price category as the Yamaha Aerox 155 (NVX155 in Malaysia).

The Grand Filano is not new, having entered the Thailand market in 2018. However, the Indonesia market gets the latest model of the Grand Filano in its 2022 iteration which includes LED lighting throughout, combination TFT and monochrome LCD meter as well as more elegant styling.

Powering the Grand Filano is a single-cylinder 125 cc Bluecore engine with SOHC and EFI, coupled to an automatic gearbox and belt final drive. Power is rated at 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm with 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm with the hybrid battery providing Electric Power Assist Start for quicker acceleration, especially useful when climbing hills or carrying a passenger.

Aside from the hybrid engine, the Grand Filano also come with riding conveniences including a 27-litre underseat storage space that will accommodate a full-face helmet. Other standard equipment includes smart key system, 12-volt socket, storage space in the front cowl, hazard lights and broad foot passenger foot pegs.

Stopping the Grand Filano is a hydraulic disc brake in front and mechanical drum brake at the back, with 12-inch wheels shod with 110/70 tyres front and rear. 4.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with seat height set at 790, and weight listed as 100 kg.

Setting the Grand Filano apart is the fuel filler cap, located inside the front cowl, allowing for easier refilling without having to lift the seat as is usual for scooters. Yamaha’s Y-Connect app allows the Grand Filano rider to connect his or her smartphone, accessing information and functions.