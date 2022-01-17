In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 January 2022 6:34 pm / 0 comments

Entering the Indonesia market is the 2022 Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid, priced at 21.7 million rupiah (RM6,340). Within this segment in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour, the equivalent model in the Yamaha catalogue is the Yamaha Gear S 125, known locally as the Ego Gear, priced at 17.95 million rupiah (RM5,244, retailing at RM5,418 in Malaysia).

Motive power for the Fazzio Hybrid comes from a single-cylinder, SPOHC engine displacing 124.8 cc, designed with Yamaha’s Blue Core engine efficiency. Yamaha claims the Fazzio puts out 8.3 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with power getting to the ground via CVT transmission and belt drive.

Engine assist comes in the form of the Smart Motor Generator that adds a burst of power when accelerating to a maximum of three seconds. Engine efficiency is further improved with the addition on engine start/stop for reducing noise and emissions when at idle.

Aside from the Hybrid system, the Fazzio places focus on riding conveniences such as smart key, USB charging socket, and a small equipment pocket below the handlebars. A large 17.8 litre storage compartment is found under the seat, and the Fazzio is equipped with two cargo hooks, accessory hangers on the sides and a large floorboard.

The rider is also given access to the Yamaha Y-Connect app, allowing the rider to use his or her smartphone to connect with the Fazzio with information displayed on the digital LCD instrument panel. The headlight is an LED unit located in an oblong housing and the Fazzio rolls on 12-inch wheels.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and a monoshock at the back. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc on the front wheel and a mechanical drum brake at the rear.