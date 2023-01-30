In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 January 2023 2:30 pm / 3 comments

Something of an engineering throwback is the 2023 Yamaha GT150 Fazer for the China market, priced at 13,390 Yuan (RM8,398). Nowhere near as sophisticated as other 150 cc models such as the Yamaha MT-15 and Yamaha XSR155, the GT150 Fazer nonetheless addresses a need in that market for a simple, budget friendly motorcycle.

With an air-cooled, SOHC engine fed by EFI displacing 149 cc, the GT150 Fazer is somewhat similar to the Fazer FZ15 sold in India. Power is rated at 12 hp at 7,500 rpm with 12.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, with a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

With styling reminiscent of a 1970s scrambler motorcycle, the GT150 Fazer comes with slightly oversized 18-inch wheels. The wheels are shod with what looks like chunky 70/30 rubber, the front with a 90/90 tyre while the rear gets 100/80 sized rubber.

Braking for the GT150 Fazer is done with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear. Inside the cockpit a round LCD panel displays the necessary information with a 12 colt power socket located adjacent.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear. Weighing in at 126 kg, theGT150 Fazer carries 12.litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 800 mm, and is available in your colour choices.