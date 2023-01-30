In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 30 January 2023 9:49 am / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced new and extended peak hours for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and KL Monorail effective today, January 30. This comes after last week’s discovery of a kinked track near the LRT Bandaraya station, which has forced a track closure between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations.

From Monday to Friday, peak hours for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and KL Monorail will be from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in the morning, and 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm in the evening.

During peak hours, the interval for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line is every five minutes for the CBD and every 10 minutes outside the CBD area. Outside of peak hours, the interval is six and 12 minutes respectively, which also applies to weekends and public holidays.

As for the KL Monorail, peak hour frequency is seven minutes, non-peak hour frequency is 10 minutes, while trains will come every 12 minutes on weekends and public holidays.

Note that this change in peak hours does not affect the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and the MRT, which will stick to 7am to 9.30 am in the morning and 5pm to 7.30 pm in the evening. CBD, for central business district, refers to the stretch between Chan Sow Lin and Sentul Timur stations.

Rapid KL is also deploying a fleet of free shuttle buses that will run at a frequency of 10 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. There are three routes – LRT Hang Tuah – LRT Bandaraya – LRT Hang Tuah (15 buses), LRT Masjid Jamek – LRT Bandaraya – LRT Masjid Jamek (nine buses) and LRT Sentul Timur – LRT Bandaraya – LRT Sentul Timur (10 buses). Almost 100 support staff are on duty at train stations to assist commuters.