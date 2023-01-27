In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 January 2023 4:01 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Following today’s discovery of a ‘kinked’ section of track near the Bandaraya LRT station that has affected the LRT Ampang Line, the land public transport agency (APAD) has recommended to the KL mayor that DBKL immediately suspend all development and activities in the railway protected zone (zone perlindungan kereta api) until the actual cause is determined and all safety aspects are met by the project owner.

APAD’s statement also says that the MoT’s agency treats this issue seriously and is working together with DBKL, the works department (JKR) and Prasarana to identify the actual cause of the kinked track.

APAD says that based on early observations, there’s a development next to the LRT track that is in the Rizab Kedua LRT area, and the development started without negotiations with APAD, which is required by law.

Click to enlarge

The agency has instructed Prasarana to provide adequate alternative services to cope with high volume of commuters, especially during peak hours. The company must also make announcements directly to the public. “APAD will continue to oversee developments including alternative transport services until the situation returns to normal,” it said.

Earlier today, Rapid KL said that it found a ‘kinked’ track near the Bandaraya station and decided to block access to the line between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations. As a result, the LRT Ampang Line will run at a reduced speed and trains from Putra Heights will turn back at Plaza Rakyat, while trains from Sentul Timur will turn back at Bandaraya.

The public transport operator says that a shuttle service between Hang Tuah and Masjid Jamek stations has been activated. A total of 23 buses are filling the gap, so to speak. The routes are Plaza Rakyat to Bandaraya, Sentul Timur to Bandaraya, Bandaraya to Sentul Timur, Hang Tuah to Bandaraya and Bandaraya to Hang Tuah. Auxiliary police are at affected stations to control the crowd.