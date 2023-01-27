In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 January 2023 9:28 am / 2 comments

The LRT Ampang line is facing some issues. Rapid KL has decided to block access to the line between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations due to safety reasons. Trains from both directions will turn back to where they came from, and shuttle buses will ferry passengers to bridge that small gap.

Rapid KL says that the issue stems from a ‘kinked’ track near the Bandaraya station. Early observations show that it’s due to structural damage of an overpass in the area, believed to be caused by nearby ongoing construction.

Rapid Rail engineers are now on site to evaluate the situation along with structural experts to ensure safety and stability. Due to safety factors, Rapid has taken the decision to close the stretch till stability and safety can be assured.

UPDATE: Rapid KL has shared images of the damage to the track near LRT Bandaraya station. Fortunately, the issue was detected and potential accidents avoided

As a result, the LRT Ampang Line will run at a reduced speed and there’s a delay – intervals are now nine minutes in the CBD and 18 minutes outside of the CBD. Trains from Putra Heights will turn back at Plaza Rakyat, while trains from Sentul Timur will turn back at Bandaraya.

Free shuttle buses have been deployed to fill the gap, going between Plaza Rakyat and Masjid Jamek stations. The number plates of the buses and the routes they are plying are below.