Updated for the new year is the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure (priced at RM30,800 in Malaysia for 2021). The 390 Adventure now comes fitted with black anodised aluminium rims and spoked wheels – 19-inch front and 17-inch rear.

This is combined with a choice of two colour schemes – Black/Orange and Blue/Orange. The cast wheel version is also available if desired and KTM touts the 390 Adventure as one of the most versatile in its range, capable of both “epic” and “everyday” riding.

No changes in the engine room, with the 390 Adventure powered by a 373 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill with DOHC, four-valves and fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 44 hp 44 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, going through a PASC slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox.

Following the tracks of its larger catalogue siblings, the 390 Adventure gets a full suite of electronic riding aids. These include ride-by-wire throttle as well as Bosch 9.1 MP engine management with traction control and cornering ABS.

There are two ride modes, Road and an Offroad mode that allows for more rear wheel slip with Offroad ABS that disengages braking intervention on the rear wheel while reducing braking effect on the front. Braking is done with a four-piston Bybre calliper on the front 320 mm disc while the back gets a 230 mm disc and single-piston floating calliper.

WP provides the suspension with a WPApex 43 mm front fork and a WP Apex monoshock in the rear, giving 170 mm and 177 mm of suspension travel, respectively, with 200 mm of ground clearance. The 390 Adventure carries 14.5-litres of fuel in the tank and weighs in at 172 kg wet while seat height is set at 830 mm with taller seat options available.