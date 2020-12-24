In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 December 2020 3:06 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2021 KTM 390 Adventure, priced at RM30,800 and smaller stable mate, the 2021 KTM Adventure, priced at RM21,500. Prices do not include road tax, insurance and registration.

Developed from the KTM 390 Duke released in 2017 and priced at RM28,800 then, the 390 Adventure is not simply a 390 Duke with taller suspension. First of the major changes between the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure is in the suspension department, with WP Apex 43 mm diameter forks with adjustable compression and rebound in separate fork legs, giving 170 mm of suspension travel.

At the back, a WP Apex mono shock gives 177 mm of travel with adjustable rebound and preload. The 390 Adventure’s trellis frame, inspired by the KTM 450 Rally competition machines, features a slightly laid-back steering head angle of 63.5 degrees for better straight line stability.

Power comes from a 373.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC mill putting out 44 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A six-speed, PASC slipper clutch gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel.

The gearbox comes equipped with a quick shifter, but requires a RM1,600 payment to be electronically enabled. Rolling on a 19-inch front and 17-inch wheel, braking for the 390 Adventure is done with Bybre callipers, a four-piston unit on the front wheel with 320 mm brake disc and a single-piston unit at the back with 230 mm disc.

Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP cornering ABS is standard, with off-road mode that disables rear wheel ABS for rear wheel sideways action. There are two ride modes on the ride-by-wire throttle – road and off-road – with off-road mode disabling traction control completely and no intermediate steps in between.

Inside the cockpit is a full-colour TFT-LCD, similar to the unit found in the 390 Duke. Bluetooth connectivity is standard and allows the rider to control calls and messages while turn-by-turn navigation is enabled with the purchase of the KTM My Ride app for Android or Apple.

Weight for the 390 Adventure is listed as 172 kg fully fuelled while seat height is set at 855 mm. For those riders shorter in stature, KTM provides a optional lowering kit consisting of fork height spacers, lower spring and shortened side stand.

Fuel capacity for the 390 Adventure also takes a boost, with 14.5-litres of fuel carried on board. This is a step up from the 390 Duke’s 13.5-litre unit and the fuel tank itself is now a polycarbonate item, reducing weight and increasing capacity at the same time.

For the 250 Adventure, which uses the same frame as the 390 Adventure, its 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine puts out 30 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Rolling gear for the 250 Adventure stays the same as the 390 Adventure but front suspension is non-adjustable while the rear monoshock is adjustable only for preload.

The full-colour LCD panel is replaced with a monochrome LCD display while traction control is not available. ABS is with Bosch 9.1 MB two-channel ABS. Weight for the KTM 250 Adventure is 170 kg ready to ride while seat height is the same as the 390 Adventure, 855 mm.