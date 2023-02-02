In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 2 February 2023 6:39 pm / 0 comments

Having successfully completed the outing in Shah Alam earlier this month, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is bringing the Mitsubishi Xpander Venture event to its next location. Southern folk will be able to put the Xpander through the paces in Johor Bharu this February 4-5 – head on to the Toppen Mall from 10am to 6pm on both days to get up close with the MPV and other Mitsubishi models.

Visitors will be able to put the Xpander through a series of obstacle courses that will highlight the seven-seater’s qualities. There’s the Log & Roll, an exercise that takes the Xpander over repeated “logs” to test out its robust suspension and ride comfort.

The Roller Conveyer, meanwhile, provides a lesson on the effectiveness of traction control and VSC, while Side Traverse will see you putting the Xpander sideways on a ramp, where one wheel will be fully suspended in the air at one point.

The fun doesn’t stop there, because there’s also the Devil’s Angle, which will have you bringing the MPV down a steep ramp into a water-wading “pool” with a “ruler” that shows the level of the water. Additionally, there’s an Agility Challenge, which will neatly showcase the MPV’s turning radius of 5.2 metres over a tight, twisty course.

Complete the entire course of exercises and you’ll receive a Mitsubishi cap and be entered into a lucky draw event, where some really neat prizes – such as a Nintendo Switch, G-Shock watch and a jacket by The North Face – are up for grabs.

Aside from the driving activity, you’ll also be able to enjoy refreshments and also check out the cool motorsport-themed Xpander inspired by the Xpander AP4 rally car and a Triton dressed up in the style of the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) winning Triton Rally Car, which will be on display at the event.

So, if you’re free this weekend, head over to the Toppen Mall this February 4-5, from 10am to 6pm, to try out the Xpander’s capabilities on the obstacle course. East Malaysia is next after this, with the event set to head on to Kota Kinabalu (at the Likas sports complex, March 4-5).

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander Venture event, Shah Alam