2 February 2023

The Ducati Hypermotard rider seen in the earlier police social media video has turned himself in. Appearing at the Jalan Tun H S. Lee traffic police station, the rider was responding to a call from police to appear at the station to assist in investigations on the video that went viral on Malaysian social media where he was seen riding without a helmet.

As a result, police issued three summons to the rider. These were for not wearing a helmet, modification to the exhaust and number plate flouting regulations.

The motorcycle was also inspected by the Department of Environment and an additional summons was issued for excessive exhaust noise. Police remind road users to always obey road rules and regulations in the interests of safety for themselves and others.