By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 February 2023 2:16 pm

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) is looking for a rider caught on video riding without a helmet. In the 11-second video posted on police social media, a rider is seen riding a red Ducati Streetfighter on a busy street.

The location of the incident is believed to be Jalan Pahang, Kuala Lumpur. Riding a motorcycle without a helmet is an offence under Section 4, Motorcycle Regulations (Helmets) 1973.

“JSPT is tracing the owner of the motorcycle and request the rider present himself at the station to assist in investigations. Public with information regarding the incident are requested to notify the nearest Traffic police branch urgently,” as posted in a JSPT statement.

Public is advised by JSPT to follow road rules and regulations. “Wearing a motorcycle helmet is not to inconvenience the user but is for your safety,” as detailed in the statement.