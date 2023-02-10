In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 10 February 2023 1:36 pm / 11 comments

In a recent example of publicised bad decisions, a video has surfaced on Twitter depicting two young children in the front seat of what appears to be a manual transmission Honda Civic – with black and red upholstery like that in the FD2R Civic Type R – driven in hard acceleration by their parent or caretaker, appearing to be in a drag race with another vehicle.

The clip may be just 25 seconds long, however that is all it needed to show several misdeeds on video at once. The two children may have had the conventional three-point belt fastened around them, but surely it is clear – this method is unsafe, let alone having them aboard for the drag race.

It is unclear where this video was recorded, however there are traffic lights visible in the background of the video, therefore it is most likely that the recording took place on a public road. While the Road Transport Act 1987 does not address illegal racing specifically, this falls under reckless and dangerous driving, as outlined in Section 42 (1) of the Act.

If convicted of this offence, the driver can be imprisoned for up to five years and be fined not less than RM5,000, and not more than RM15,000. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be imprisoned for up to ten years and be fined not less than RM10,000, and not more than RM20,000.