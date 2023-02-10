In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 10 February 2023 5:51 pm / 1 comment

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has released a teaser showing five cars and the Toyota Gazoo Racing logo. The image also has “coming soon” and a date – February 17. “Prepare for an awakening as a new lineup of beasts will be unleashed soon,” the caption reads.

Click on the link provided and you’ll be taken to a registration of interest page, with a ticker counting down to the February 17 launch. The main image is of the same five cars and the “Awaken The Beasts” tagline.

What are those five cars? It’s pretty easy to tell the cars on the far left and right – they are of course the GR Supra and the GR86. In December, UMWT announced that it will be launching the GR86, the GR Supra with a six-speed manual gearbox (the A90 was auto-only; 6MT was announced in April 2022) and the GR Corolla in 2023. Speaking of the GR Corolla, the 304 PS AWD hot hatch sits next to the Supra in the teaser. Click on the links for more on the cars.

Aside from those three actual GR cars, we see a pick-up truck and an SUV. Last month, ads for the Hilux GR Sport appeared online with an estimated price of RM16Xk. There are many versions of the Hilux GR Sport around the world, but the ads used pics of the Thailand version, which makes sense – see it here.

Finally, the sole SUV in the room. Ads of the Corolla Cross GR Sport also surfaced last month, saying that the new sporty range-topper will be a hybrid with a price of RM15Xk. Currently, the Corolla Cross Hybrid tops out the local range at RM142k.

It’s extremely rare to have five cars launched at one go, so it’ll be some event indeed. In the meantime, find out more about what’s coming by clicking the links above – we’ve already detailed the GR86, GR Supra MT, GR Corolla, Hilux GR Sport and Corolla Cross GR Sport. Excited?