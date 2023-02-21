In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 February 2023 1:54 pm / 0 comments

An aviation themed custom motorcycle from Swiss builder VTR Motorrad and VTR Customs is the BMW Motorrad R18 “Iron Annie”. Taking inspiration from the famed Junkers Ju 52 transport aircraft from the Second World War fondly named Tante Ju or Auntie Ju by her pilots, Iron Annie gets its name from the Ju 52 owned by author Martin Caidin, better known for his most popular book, “The Six Million Dollar Man”.

Caidin at one point owned a Ju 52/3m from 1970 to 1984, which he named “Iron Annie” and was spotted by Lufthansa pilots who petitioned to bring her back to Germany. Today, Iron Annie carries the registration D-AQUI and the name “Berlin-Tempelhof”, and is property of the German Lufthansa Berlin Foundation, clad in the pre-war Lufthansa colour scheme of grey-black from 1936 with plans to reassemble it for display.

For the R18 Iron Annie, VTR Motorrad from Schmerikon, Switzerland, took an BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition (RM149,500 in Malaysia) and incorporated aviation design cues from the Ju 52. The 1,802 cc boxer twin engine was removed and painted black, as were the chrome accents and fork stanchions from the R18 while the whole bike was clad in the Lufthansa grey-black scheme with RLM 04 yellow tail stripe with a Balkenkruez stripe.

Aluminium bodywork was fabricated for Iron Annie, replicating the corrugated aluminium skin used on the Ju 52. The aircraft design theme was carried over in the customised Zeitzone Zurich speedometer integrated into the tank, resembling classic cockpit instruments as well as access panels with quick-release fasteners, found on many aircraft.

“One of the big challenges with the R18 Iron Annie was the replica cooling fins in the area of the rear silencers. Shaping these parts into parallel and beautiful radii and at the same time still fastening them harmoniously took a number of attempts,” says Daniel Weidmann, owner and managing director of VTR Motorrad and VTR Customs.

The stance of the standard R18 was lowered with the forks shortened by 70 mm and height-adjustable Wilbers shock absorbers installed. Kineo wheels measuring 21-inches in front and 18-inches at the rear were also installed, giving Iron Annie a crouched stance.

Eschewing the standard brake and clutch master cylinders of the R18, Iron Annie gets racing style Magura HC3 radial hydraulic cylinders. On the fuel tank, a vintage flip style fuel filler cap is found while a custom headlight fairing with rivet accents and brown saddle type seat custom made from Yves Knobel Saddlery completes the look of the R18 Iron Annie.