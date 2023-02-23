In Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 February 2023 6:48 pm / 0 comments

The works ministry is planning to upgrade the North-South Expressway in Johor from Yong Peng Utara to Senai Utara from its current four lanes to six lanes, which is plans to do in stages, Bernama has reported.

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this project is necessary in order to reduce congestion along this stretch of highway, especially on weekends and during festive seasons. This proposed project is estimated to cost RM525 million and has been included in the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, according to the report.

Its implementation, however is subject to the allocation under the revised Budget 2023, which is due to be tabled tomorrow, February 24, 2023 by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“If the project is implemented using government funds, there will be no increase in toll rates for highway users, Nanta replied to a question from BN-Ayer Hitam member of parliament Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who was formerly the transport minister from March 2020 to August 2021, and then from August 2021 to November 2022.

Meanwhile, the works minister said that the 195 km-long highway expansion project from Ayer Keroh, Melaka to Johor Bahru, Johor is estimated to cost RM7.5 billion.

Responding to another question, Nanta said that the public works department always ensured that pothole repairs were carried out according to the prescribed method, and did not discriminate when approving allocations to any state for that purpose.

These allocations for the maintenance of federal roads for each state were given annually, based on the list of damaged roads as prepared by the public works department and were subject to approval by the ministry of finance, he said in response to a question from Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, PN-Kuala Kangsar member of parliament.