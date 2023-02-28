In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MINI / By Danny Tan / 28 February 2023 4:54 pm / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria has unveiled the first MINI-branded electric vehicle (EV) charging facility in the northern region. Located on level six of Gurney Plaza in Penang, the brightly-painted area features three units of the 22 kW MINI Gen 3 Wallbox for EVs and plug-in hybrids.

“In 2022, the MINI Electric accounted for over 30% of the MINI models delivered by Auto Bavaria Penang, demonstrating a growing demand for EVs in these parts of Malaysia. The new facilities for charging MINI vehicles at Gurney Plaza aims to support this growing demand for electric vehicles as well as offer more access to public charging in the northern states,” said Vi Thim Juan, MD of Sime Darby Auto Bavaria.

“Gurney Plaza is the ideal location for our charging facility as it is a popular mall strategically located in the heart of Penang, making the location convenient for EV owners to charge their vehicles while they are out and about shopping at the mall.” he added.

“As a responsible company, CapitaLand is committed to operating our malls in a sustainable manner. We believe that the provision of more charging stations is key to greater adoption of EVs. This will then help in reducing carbon emissions. There are currently four EV charging stations in total including three from MINI,” said Peter Chan, GM of mall management, CapitaLand Investment.

The three new charging bays are now open to the public. Operation hours are from 10am to 10pm daily.