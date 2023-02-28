In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 February 2023 10:13 am / 3 comments

PLUS officially launched its Menu Rahmah yesterday, a move that it says supports of the works minister’s call for highway concessionaires to support the initiative.

Menu Rahmah is about budget meals, and highway users can now enjoy RM5 lunch and dinner at PLUS R&Rs. The first phase was rolled out on February 23 at R&Rs in the central region. PLUS is targeting over 100 participating outlets across its 1,130 km highway network by mid March.

For a start, eight R&Rs and six lay-bys are now offering Menu Rahmah, including at Tapah (northbound and southbound), Ulu Bernam (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Sg Buloh overhead bridge restaurant, Seremban (northbound), Dengkil (northbound and southbound), Simpang Pulai (northbound and southbound), Serdang (northbound and southbound) and Nilai (northbound and southbound). List of outlets and their menu here.

The second phase, which covers R&Rs in the northern region, is expected to be rolled out before March 2. The third phase, which will be implemented before March 9, will cover rest stops in the southern region as well as on the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2).