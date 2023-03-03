In International News / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2023 12:09 pm / 11 comments

Drivers of vehicles who block electric vehicle chargers in New South Wales, Australia can now be fined up to A$2,200 (RM6,639) based on laws introduced for the region in November 2022, The Driven reported.

The law that was added to the New South Wales Road Rules stated that a “driver of a vehicle that is not an electric-powered vehicle must not stop in a parking area for electric-powered vehicles,” and breaches of the rule will incur fines of up to 20 penalty units, which equals the aforementioned A$2,200. The act of having a combustion-powered vehicle blocking access to an EV charger is known in the EV community as ‘ICEing’.

Users of plug-in hybrid vehicles which are being charged in these spaces will not be fined, and similarly, fully electric vehicles will need to be actually plugged into a charger in order to avoid getting penalised. EV users who park their EVs in a charging bay without actually charging will be fined for obstructing the use of the chargers, according to the report.

Elsewhere in Australia, fines were also imposed for ICEing in the state of Victoria in 2020, though the maximum fine for “stopping in a parking area for electric-powered vehicles” was a considerably lower A$330.44 (RM996.62). Queensland followed earlier this year, where fines of up to A$2,757 (RM8,315) were imposed for owners of combustion-powered vehicles that obstructed access to EV chargers.

The occurrence of combustion-engined vehicles, hybrid or otherwise, being parked in EV charging bays without any actual charging being done is no stranger to Malaysia, either.

For drivers of PHEVs, going without charge means carrying dead weight in the worst-case scenario as the combustion engine remains present, but for fully electric vehicles (BEVs), the need to have sufficient charging is rather more pressing. Should we have these similarly hefty fines for ICEing in Malaysia?