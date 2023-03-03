In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 March 2023 10:07 am / 0 comments

Subang folks, this Sunday, March 5, is the first Sunday of the month, which means that the Program Selamat Pagi Subang Jaya: Hari Tanpa Kenderaan MBSJ is on, and roads around Subang Parade will be closed to traffic from 7am to 11am.

The Subang Car-Free Morning (we’ll just call it that from now) will see a part of Jalan Kemajuan Subang closed to vehicles, from the Jengka intersection to the Persiaran Kewajipan intersection. Jalan SS16/1 will also be closed to form a loop around the Subang Parade, Aeon Big and Mesiniaga row of buildings.

However, if you look at MBSJ’s map above, Jalan SS16/1 will still be passable to traffic – the road will be shared between the event and vehicles. Please drive slow and carefully in the area.

The eighth edition of the monthly Subang Car-Free Morning – which is like the pioneering KL Car Free Morning but with a much shorter route and more planned activities – will have things like street soccer, pasar karat (car boot sale), free health checks, dancing, running relay competition, dancing, busking, archery and food trucks, among other things. Good opportunity to let the kids roam the streets safely; it’ll be different from a park.