In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 March 2023 10:31 am / 3 comments

That was quick. The owner of the images that show a Proton Saga with a POLIS vest on the dashboard obstructing traffic in Ipoh has stepped up, following a statement by the Ipoh police chief urging the individual to do so. Some might feel intimidated in such a position (you’re accusing a cop after all), but he/she berani kerana benar.

As such, investigations have been swiftly completed and here’s the full story, according to Ipoh police. It happened last Saturday evening (March 4) at Persiaran Brash (Polo Ground), and the Saga that obstructed traffic is owned by a police officer. The images that went viral had censored number plates; presumably, with the original pics, the cops managed to get details of the Saga.

The Saga owner is described as a “low ranking officer” (pegawai rendah polis) serving in Batu Gajah, but the Proton was driven by a family member during the incident. The bright POLIS vest on the dashboard belongs to the car’s owner.

With that clarified, three saman have been issued: one for obstructing traffic, one for driving without a valid driving license, and one for allowing someone to drive a vehicle without a valid license. The first two are for the driver, the third saman is for the Saga’s cop owner.

In addition, the Saga owner has been referred to PDRM’s Jabatan Integriti dan Pematuhan Standard (JIPS) for further investigation and possible action, as he’s a member of the force. “PDRM will not compromise with any police officer who breaks traffic rules,” said Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan.

“The police would like to thank the concerned individual for immediately giving information to us upon reading the press release, which helped us to solve the case fast. At the same time, the police would like to advice the public, especially netizens, to not spread fake news or irresponsible comments on viral issues before getting verification from the authorities. This is to avoid slander and cause anger within the public,” he added.