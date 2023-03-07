In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 March 2023 3:15 pm / 1 comment

Images of a Proton Saga parked on the road and obstructing traffic were circulating on social media yesterday. While inconsiderate motorists who park without a care are a common sight, what’s unusual here is a police vest put prominently on the Saga’s dashboard, not a phone number.

Needless to say, the comments weren’t kind and the cops have been alerted to it. Ipoh folks might recognise the background and the stalls to be from the Polo Ground, and it is indeed Persiaran Brash, which is one lane each direction. Therefore, any car parked on the road would create a bottleneck. Question is would a real cop do this, or was it an impostor?

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan has released a statement saying his men are now looking for the individual who took the pictures to help identify the owner of the viral Saga. The owner of the pics is urged to get in touch with Ipoh JSPT chief Koo Boon Kuat at 016-4173222 to assist investigations.

“Police would like to advice the public to not make any speculation on the contents of the post until it affects investigations and the reputation of PDRM,” the statement added.