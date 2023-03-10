In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 March 2023 1:16 pm / 0 comments

With motorcyclists representing 43% of road fatalities in South-East Asia, ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) intends to provide vehicle OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers with the necessary development and evaluation tools. Dubbed the OASIM Project, or Overall ASEAN Market Safety Improvement for Motorcycles, this involves a collaboration between the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and UTAC, an international group involved in digital and sustainable mobility as well as customisable testing solutions and systems.

As a first step, OASIM has studied the main crash scenarios involving motorcycles and cars using data from Thailand and Malaysia. This will lead to the identification of possible systems to help avoid or prevent the accident, or, reduce the impact of the accident to either vehicle as well as the occupants or riders.

The project has identified test scenarios to be included in the ASEAN NCAP 2026 assessment protocol which will lead to better safety for both cars and motorcycles. In this instance OASIM has identified the specifications that a target representing a motorcycle must meet to be considered representative from a sensor point of view.

Among the criteria identified are the visual aspect, radar reflectivity and LIDAR detection characteristics. Additionally the target should be able to sustain impact and be resilient while not damaging the test vehicle.