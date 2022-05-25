In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 May 2022 9:49 pm / 0 comments

After successful development of a prototype, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) will be conducting a live pilot study of its Motorcycle Collision Avoidance System (MCAS). Developed in 2021 with a patent filing with the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation (MyIPO), MIROS MCAS is is capable of detecting a slow-moving or stationary vehicle in front of the motorcyclist.

The system then alerts the rider in time in order to avoid a collision. MCSA was developed to address the issue of limited availability of such collision avoidance systems in small displacement motorcycles, though such systems have been researched since 2017, with Ducati’s Multistrada V4S being first to market in 2020 with its radar system that provides adaptive cruise control, distance keeping and blind spot warning.

While full information was not released about MCAS, a MIROS statement in early 2021 detailed the use of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), saying the technology is capable of detecting the vehicles in front and warn riders to avoid collisions even at a high speed. The MIROS MCAS is said to be high impact, low cost, user-based, and easily installed, with the ability to be retrofitted to existing motorcycles.

For the pilot study conducted in collaboration with PLUS Malaysia, 45 MCAS systems are planned to be developed and installed on motorcycles belonging to private riders who use motorcycles to commute to work in the Klang Valley as well as Kedah and Penang. The study, with the MCAS funded by MIROS and PLUS funding data collection and analysis, will be conducted across three after participants are selected in June, with results of the study to be announced in 2023.