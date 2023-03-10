In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 March 2023 3:13 pm / 6 comments

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS), Sime Darby Motors’ multi-brand used car dealer, has introduced an extended warranty programme (EWP) for pre-owned BMW plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).

Called +HYBRID, the EWP is in collaboration with EWP provider Guard My Ride (GMR) and underwriter RHB Insurance. The first such scheme in the market and exclusive to SDAS, +HYBRID covers the Electrical Machine Electronics (EME), High-Voltage Battery Cell, Integrated Motor Generator (electric motor) and Battery Management Electronics (SME) of used BMW PHEVs sold by SDAS, giving added peace of mind. Programming and wiring are excluded.

From now, every pre-owned BMW PHEV sold by SDAS will automatically come with the EWP. SDAS customers who purchased BMW PHEVs prior to the launch of +HYBRID can purchase the coverage from the SDAS 3S centre in Glenmarie.

SDAS says that vehicles with mileage of under 140,000 km and less than eight years old are eligible for the EWP with up to RM15,000 per claim, with a total aggregate of up to RM100,000 per year depending on the vehicle age and type. Applicable models are PHEVs officially sold by BMW in Malaysia, including the 330e, 530e, 740Le and X5 40e/45e. Cars will undergo a pre-purchase inspection by SDAS.

“SDAS strives to keep innovating our offerings in anticipation of customers’ needs, and hopefully exceed the demand of our customers. We aim to set ourselves apart from the competition and are determined to offer only quality products and services that are akin to the 3S centres,” said SDAS GM Choong Chin Seong.

In conjunction with the launch of +HYBRID, SDAS will be organising a three-day sales event at its outlets in Ara Damansara, Johor Bahru, Tebrau and Penang. The events will feature used BMW PHEVs with high trade-in value for your existing car, attractive rebates and low interest rates.