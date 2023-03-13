In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 13 March 2023 1:05 pm / 5 comments

Also making its launch debut alongside the Daihatsu Ayla at this year’s Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) is the Toyota Agya – both are sister cars to our own Perodua Axia.

Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) is offering the Agya in three variants, beginning with the base E that retails for 167.9 million (RM48,980). This is followed by the G at IDR175.4 million (RM51,167) and the range-topping GR Sport (GR-S) at IDR237.5 million (RM69,279). It should be noted that the E is listed as a spot order offering and won’t be offered in huge quantities – the G and GR-S are the main focus points here.

Unlike the Ayla, only one engine is used for the entire line-up, which is a WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine with DOHC as well as Dual VVT-i. This replaces the previous 3NR-VE four-cylinder powerplant and is paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT (the E only gets the option of a manual).

Another difference is styling. While the Ayla shares a relatively similar front end to the Axia, the Agya’s face features a hexagonal-shaped grille that is visually connected to the lower intake by a thick black bar. The headlamps (with guide lights at the top) and front bumper are also shaped differently to match, with the latter carrying vertical LED running lights at the corners.

Meanwhile, the GR-S version gets a sportier bumper with prominent faux air intakes, a GR rear bumper and side skirts as well as a roof-mounted spoiler. The range-topper also receives 15-inch machined alloy wheels instead of the G’s basic 14-inch alloys.

The Agya is meant to be a more premium alternative to the Ayla, and this is reflected in its list of standard equipment. Referring to the official brochure, the G comes with LED headlamps, keyless engine start, paddle shifters (for CVT-equipped cars), a digital control panel for the manual air-conditioning system, a multi-info instrument display, steering tilt adjustment, on-wheel steering controls, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Mirrorlink and fabric seats.

The GR-S adds on specific tuning for the steering and suspension, exclusive GR seats and scuff plates, powered retractable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Mirrorlink, a reverse camera, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a wireless charger, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, keyless entry, a premium horn, a digital video recorder (dashcam) as well as a T Intouch telematics system.

Some of the GR-S’ features like the premium horn, dashcam and reverse camera are optional accessories for the G. The variant-specific bodykit isn’t offered, but customers can choose to add an Aero Package for the Agya that includes front and rear aero mudguards and side skirts.

On the safety front, all variants come with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), hill start assist, ABD, EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensors, two airbags, front seat seatbelt warning, an alarm and immobiliser, ISOFIX child seat anchors and speed-sensing auto lock. However, just like the Ayla, the Agya doesn’t come with autonomous emergency braking or other active safety systems like what we get with our Axia AV.

In fact, looking at the specifications, the Agya has the advantage in terms of having paddle shifters, a wireless charger, a larger-capacity engine, larger wheels and more colour options (nine compared to the Axia’s five).







GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Agya Indonesian brochure