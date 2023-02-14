In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 14 February 2023 3:29 pm / 9 comments

It’s only February, but we’ve already had the car launch of the year with the 2023 Perodua Axia. The second generation budget hatchback to wear the Axia badge is an all-new Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) model that’s bigger and better in terms of safety and features, but also slightly pricier than before. It’s also significantly better to drive, as detailed in our first drive report.

The 2023 Axia comes in four variants – G, X, SE and AV. The G kicks off the range at RM38,600, the X is priced at RM40,000, the SE costs RM44,000, while the range-topping AV will set you back RM49,500, on the road without insurance.

All four D74A variants share the same new powertrain combo, which mates a carryover 1.0 litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine with 67 hp/91 Nm to a D-CVT automatic transmission.

First introduced in the Ativa, D-CVT stands for Dual-Mode CVT, the world’s first split gear CVT system. Basically, the unit combines belt drive with a gear drive for improved FC, acceleration and quietness – you can learn more about the D-CVT here. It replaces the long-serving four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

While the CVT alters the driving character of the Axia, its true mission is to boost fuel economy. Perodua’s claimed figures are in the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC), which supposedly follows local road conditions and driving patterns. It’s 25.3 km/l (G and X) or 27.4 km/l with the Eco Idle auto start-stop system (SE and AV).

P2 says that if you combine the max MDC FC with the current RON 95 price of RM2.05 per litre, you’ll only need less than RM28 of fuel to travel from KL to Penang, a 365 km journey.

Click to enlarge spec sheet

The Axia’s body is a larger one. At 3,760 mm long and 1,665 mm wide, the D74A is 115 mm longer and 45 mm wider than its predecessor; more than half of the extra length goes into the wheelbase, which at 2,525 mm, is 70 mm longer. The outgoing Axia’s boot was already generously sized for what it is – here, the 265L cargo area is 5L bigger. Perodua also worked on the driving position and ergonomics – the steering angle is more upright now (good), and there’s tilt adjustment for the first time.

Which model gets what? That’s the reason of this post, our usual spec-by-spec comparison listing down each variant’s kit and separating them by category. Not everything can be obtained from the spec sheet, so some snooping around is required.

Highlights include standard VSC across the range, two airbags for all/six for the AV, ASA and driver assist tech for the AV (including auto high beam, but no ACC), Eco Idle for the SE/AV, LED headlamps and steering adjustment from the X onwards (both are new to the Axia) and touchscreen head unit/digital meter for the AV. It’s unusual that all variants get the same tyre/wheel combo, but it’s like that here – 14-inch single-tone items with Toyo Proxes CR1 rubber. Yup, no upsize or a different rim design for the range topper.

Check out the full kit list, galleries of each spec and walk-around video below. What do you think of the value provided by the new Axia?

2023 Perodua Axia G – RM38,600

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.0L VVT-i three-cylinder engine (1KR-VE)

67 hp at 6,000 rpm, 91 Nm at 4,400 rpm

25.3 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (23.3 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission

36-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

4.5-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

3,760 mm long, 1,665 mm wide, 1,495 mm tall, 2,525 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

Halogen reflector headlights

Signal lights on front fenders

Body-coloured B-pillars, A-pillar corner and rear number plate garnish

Body-coloured power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

Front grille in full black plastic

14-inch alloys with 175/65 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Interior

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

Folding rear seats with fixed ‘pillow’ headrests

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Non-adjustable steering wheel column

Twist-to-start keyfob

Full black dashboard

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Manual air con

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen head unit with USB/Bluetooth

Two speakers

Urethane steering wheel

Safety

Two airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control

Rear parking sensors

Seat belt reminder, front and rear

Isofix child seat anchors

Four-star ASEAN NCAP rating

2023 Perodua Axia X – RM40,000

Adds on:

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto headlamps

LED headlamps with manual levelling

LED positioning lamps

Follow me home lamps

Blacked out B-pillars and A-pillar corners

Interior

Tilt adjustable steering

Keyless push start button

Rear centre cupholder

Four speakers

Safety

Front corner parking sensors

2023 Perodua Axia SE – RM44,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Eco Idle auto start-stop

Power mode

27.4 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle

Exterior

LED daytime running lights

Chrome strip on front grille

Front skirting

Side skirts

Rear spoiler

Black rear number plate garnish

Powered side mirrors with LED turn signals

Solar and security window tint

Additional bonnet insulation

Interior

Power mode steering button

Semi-bucket seats, fabric

Separate rear headrests

Chrome door handles

Silver horizontal dash trim

Silver trim on steering

Silver gear knob trim

Digital AC control panel with memory

Rev counter

Anti-snatch handbag hook

Two teh tarik hooks on the front seat backs

2023 Perodua Axia AV – RM49,500

Adds on:

Exterior

Auto high beam

Interior

7.0-inch digital instrument panel with steering controls

9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with steering controls

Semi-leather seats

Leather-wrapped steering

Safety

Six airbags

Lane departure warning and prevention

Blind spot monitor

Rear cross traffic alert

ASA 3.0 including AEB

Reverse camera

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia SE

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia X with GearUp accessories

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia G

GALLERY: Perodua Axia New vs Old

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia brochure

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia colours, official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia SE official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia X official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia G official images