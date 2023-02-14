It’s only February, but we’ve already had the car launch of the year with the 2023 Perodua Axia. The second generation budget hatchback to wear the Axia badge is an all-new Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) model that’s bigger and better in terms of safety and features, but also slightly pricier than before. It’s also significantly better to drive, as detailed in our first drive report.
The 2023 Axia comes in four variants – G, X, SE and AV. The G kicks off the range at RM38,600, the X is priced at RM40,000, the SE costs RM44,000, while the range-topping AV will set you back RM49,500, on the road without insurance.
All four D74A variants share the same new powertrain combo, which mates a carryover 1.0 litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine with 67 hp/91 Nm to a D-CVT automatic transmission.
First introduced in the Ativa, D-CVT stands for Dual-Mode CVT, the world’s first split gear CVT system. Basically, the unit combines belt drive with a gear drive for improved FC, acceleration and quietness – you can learn more about the D-CVT here. It replaces the long-serving four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
While the CVT alters the driving character of the Axia, its true mission is to boost fuel economy. Perodua’s claimed figures are in the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC), which supposedly follows local road conditions and driving patterns. It’s 25.3 km/l (G and X) or 27.4 km/l with the Eco Idle auto start-stop system (SE and AV).
P2 says that if you combine the max MDC FC with the current RON 95 price of RM2.05 per litre, you’ll only need less than RM28 of fuel to travel from KL to Penang, a 365 km journey.
The Axia’s body is a larger one. At 3,760 mm long and 1,665 mm wide, the D74A is 115 mm longer and 45 mm wider than its predecessor; more than half of the extra length goes into the wheelbase, which at 2,525 mm, is 70 mm longer. The outgoing Axia’s boot was already generously sized for what it is – here, the 265L cargo area is 5L bigger. Perodua also worked on the driving position and ergonomics – the steering angle is more upright now (good), and there’s tilt adjustment for the first time.
Which model gets what? That’s the reason of this post, our usual spec-by-spec comparison listing down each variant’s kit and separating them by category. Not everything can be obtained from the spec sheet, so some snooping around is required.
Highlights include standard VSC across the range, two airbags for all/six for the AV, ASA and driver assist tech for the AV (including auto high beam, but no ACC), Eco Idle for the SE/AV, LED headlamps and steering adjustment from the X onwards (both are new to the Axia) and touchscreen head unit/digital meter for the AV. It’s unusual that all variants get the same tyre/wheel combo, but it’s like that here – 14-inch single-tone items with Toyo Proxes CR1 rubber. Yup, no upsize or a different rim design for the range topper.
Check out the full kit list, galleries of each spec and walk-around video below. What do you think of the value provided by the new Axia?
2023 Perodua Axia G – RM38,600
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.0L VVT-i three-cylinder engine (1KR-VE)
- 67 hp at 6,000 rpm, 91 Nm at 4,400 rpm
- 25.3 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (23.3 km/l NEDC)
- D-CVT automatic transmission
- 36-litre fuel tank
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 4.5-metre turning radius
- Manual handbrake
- Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)
- 3,760 mm long, 1,665 mm wide, 1,495 mm tall, 2,525 mm wheelbase
- 150 mm ground clearance
- Five-year/150,000 km warranty
Exterior
- Halogen reflector headlights
- Signal lights on front fenders
- Body-coloured B-pillars, A-pillar corner and rear number plate garnish
- Body-coloured power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- Front grille in full black plastic
- 14-inch alloys with 175/65 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres
Interior
- Speed sensitive auto door lock
- Fabric seats
- Folding rear seats with fixed ‘pillow’ headrests
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Non-adjustable steering wheel column
- Twist-to-start keyfob
- Full black dashboard
- Power windows, auto up/down for driver only
- Manual air con
- Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen head unit with USB/Bluetooth
- Two speakers
- Urethane steering wheel
Safety
- Two airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control
- Rear parking sensors
- Seat belt reminder, front and rear
- Isofix child seat anchors
- Four-star ASEAN NCAP rating
2023 Perodua Axia X – RM40,000
Adds on:
Exterior
- Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor
- Auto headlamps
- LED headlamps with manual levelling
- LED positioning lamps
- Follow me home lamps
- Blacked out B-pillars and A-pillar corners
Interior
- Tilt adjustable steering
- Keyless push start button
- Rear centre cupholder
- Four speakers
Safety
- Front corner parking sensors
2023 Perodua Axia SE – RM44,000
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Eco Idle auto start-stop
- Power mode
- 27.4 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle
Exterior
- LED daytime running lights
- Chrome strip on front grille
- Front skirting
- Side skirts
- Rear spoiler
- Black rear number plate garnish
- Powered side mirrors with LED turn signals
- Solar and security window tint
- Additional bonnet insulation
Interior
- Power mode steering button
- Semi-bucket seats, fabric
- Separate rear headrests
- Chrome door handles
- Silver horizontal dash trim
- Silver trim on steering
- Silver gear knob trim
- Digital AC control panel with memory
- Rev counter
- Anti-snatch handbag hook
- Two teh tarik hooks on the front seat backs
2023 Perodua Axia AV – RM49,500
Adds on:
Exterior
- Auto high beam
Interior
- 7.0-inch digital instrument panel with steering controls
- 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with steering controls
- Semi-leather seats
- Leather-wrapped steering
Safety
- Six airbags
- Lane departure warning and prevention
- Blind spot monitor
- Rear cross traffic alert
- ASA 3.0 including AEB
- Reverse camera
Comments
nice cheap car… ooops…not cheap, price optimised. my bad
Isn’t this a repeat of a previous post?
What is the issue regarding the colour of the images? Some of the official images colours are off till you click on them till you get to the dot jpg page itself.
It’s 2023, the entry level model only come with 1 USB port?
+ Autonomous Emergency Brake
+ 6 airbags
+ 27km/L without Hybrid, With D-CVT and PWR mode.
+ Space and Comfort
+ Blind Spot Monitor Side Mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,
+ Full Size Spare Tyre, Folded seats give more flexibility than Bezza.
+ Full Digital Display LCD
The features list not yet end,
Don’t need extra power but more fuel saving,
Good compared to Myvi 1.5H RM53,900, 0-100 also adequate, faster than Serena 2.0L CVT 14s-100. with TNGA now for Comfort and Handling.
So good, give Toyo Proxes CR1 Sporty Tyre instead of Linglong Atlas.
Axia don’t come with tacho meter anymore…
sad about this…
What?!? No RPM Meter on the spec G model???? Even my current 2013 viva base model have it also…
up size, up interior, up price but no up cc