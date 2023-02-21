In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2023 5:10 pm / 4 comments

The 2023 Perodua Axia has received a four-star rating from ASEAN NCAP. Under the latest 2021-2025 assessment protocol, cars are assessed based on four categories comprising adult occupant protection (AOP) with the full score of 40 points, while the child occupant protection (COP) category, safety assist (SA) and motorcyclist safety (MS) have a full score of 20 points each.

The Axia “performed exceptionally well under the current stringent assessment protocol” and achieved an overall score of 73.55 points, which translates to four stars. However, if you look at the individual categories, the D74A scored a five-star rating for AOP with 32.06 points, COP with 17.03 points and SA with 15.71 points. The overall score was dragged down by its 8.75 points in the MS category

I guess that means that if you solely look at the crashworthiness of the model, how it protects its occupants, the Axia is very much a five-star car even though the overall rating is four.

The new Axia, which starts at RM38,600 for the base G to RM49,500 for the AV, has two airbags as standard along with ABS/EBD/BA, VSC, front and rear seat belt reminders and Isofix child seat anchors. The AV comes with six airbags and ASA 3.0, which includes autonomous emergency braking. AEB is something that Proton doesn’t offer until the X50 Flagship, a RM113k SUV, so to get it in an Axia is great.

The top Axia’s safety kit list also includes lane departure warning and prevention, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and auto high beam. Only ACC/LKC separates this safety package from the Ativa/Alza AV.

“ASEAN NCAP is proud that the Malaysia’s local brand car has continued to strive towards the best for its latest model by successfully achieving a four-star rating under the current 2021-2025 protocol. A huge congratulations is in order to the new hatchback for the wonderful achievement,” ASEAN NCAP said in a statement.

