There’s strong demand for the 2023 Perodua Axia and its manufacturer is ensuring that owners are taking deliveries promptly, with an estimated 2,900 orders set to be delivered ‘soon’ after today’s official launch of the second-generation hatchback, according to Perodua.
Of the 44,000 orders received which were for the existing, first-generation Axia before the launch of its successor, 13,600 of those have been converted to orders for the newly-launched second-generation Axia, according to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
Combined with more than 6,500 new bookings received since the order books opened on January 31, Perodua now has an order tally of 20,100 units, the company said.
As mentioned previously, the national carmaker set itself a sales target of 5,700 units a month for the D74A Axia, and to that end the carmaker aims to reach an annual production volume of over 82,000 units for its just-launched A-segment hatchback, and therefore also set to exceed production volumes for the larger, B-segment Myvi.
The second-generation Perodua Axia was launched today in four variants – G, X, SE and AV, priced at RM38,600, RM40,000, RM44,000 and RM49,500, respectively, where these prices are on-the-road excluding insurance. The most basic E variant with manual transmission will carry on in first-gen Axia form, with release planned for after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will be in April this year.
While prices have gone up, Perodua says the hike is in exchange for a larger, safer and more generously equipped car, where VSC, traction control and hill start assist are standard across the range, and the AV range-topped gets Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA).
Motive power for the D74A Axia comes from a 1KR-VE 1.0L VVT-i three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a D-CVT driving the front wheels, with electric power steering, and fuel consumption is a claimed 25.3 km/l fuel consumption in the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC).
GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV
Comments
Malaysians man i tell ya. also, strong-arming people (who already cannot afford a car) to buy their newer product for more (even though they booked the previous, cheaper model) just doesn’t sit right with me. there isn’t much in terms of competition for cars at that price point so i bet a lot of the 13,600 people (while of course aren’t forced to buy the new model) sort of had no choice but to agree to the ‘upgrade’. perodua really should have had a cut off for bookings made and only launched this model once they clear the backlog of orders for the old model because if i were one of those people who had to ‘upgrade’ i’d genuinely be pissed.
and before y’all wanna say much, they are half the reason why most of us can’t even dream to afford anything else besides P1 or P2 and it absolutely sucks.
Told ya we rakyat Don’t Need Geely Anymore (DNGA) !!
Tell us why we still need Proton anyway.
13,600 lucky buyer, didn’t get the outdated model.
Even the base model already better than previos Axia for same price @ RM38k.
Axia AV buyer get to opt for even better AXN AV for 6 Airbags, BSM, RCTA, DNGA Comfort, 27km/L DCVT and larger boot.
Didn’t they say MOST have converted?
Hopefully some day high spec manual will come out