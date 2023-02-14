In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 14 February 2023 4:39 pm / 6 comments

There’s strong demand for the 2023 Perodua Axia and its manufacturer is ensuring that owners are taking deliveries promptly, with an estimated 2,900 orders set to be delivered ‘soon’ after today’s official launch of the second-generation hatchback, according to Perodua.

Of the 44,000 orders received which were for the existing, first-generation Axia before the launch of its successor, 13,600 of those have been converted to orders for the newly-launched second-generation Axia, according to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Combined with more than 6,500 new bookings received since the order books opened on January 31, Perodua now has an order tally of 20,100 units, the company said.

As mentioned previously, the national carmaker set itself a sales target of 5,700 units a month for the D74A Axia, and to that end the carmaker aims to reach an annual production volume of over 82,000 units for its just-launched A-segment hatchback, and therefore also set to exceed production volumes for the larger, B-segment Myvi.

The second-generation Perodua Axia was launched today in four variants – G, X, SE and AV, priced at RM38,600, RM40,000, RM44,000 and RM49,500, respectively, where these prices are on-the-road excluding insurance. The most basic E variant with manual transmission will carry on in first-gen Axia form, with release planned for after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will be in April this year.

While prices have gone up, Perodua says the hike is in exchange for a larger, safer and more generously equipped car, where VSC, traction control and hill start assist are standard across the range, and the AV range-topped gets Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA).

Motive power for the D74A Axia comes from a 1KR-VE 1.0L VVT-i three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a D-CVT driving the front wheels, with electric power steering, and fuel consumption is a claimed 25.3 km/l fuel consumption in the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC).

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV