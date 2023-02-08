Here it is, our first look at the 2023 Perodua Axia in the metal, albeit with the lower half of the car covered in dazzle-patterned decals. These are live pics taken from the ongoing media preview event of the all-new Axia – cars without camouflage are also on location, but content showing the D74A in full is under embargo till the launch date.
UPDATE: Perodua has now released official images of the 2023 Axia, front and rear uncovered
Speaking of which, we now know that the new Axia will be officially launched on February 14. That’s next week. We’ll be sharing more with you from today’s event, but for now, you can go through these pics of the new Axia in camo.
As you’d already know, the 2023 Axia sits on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform and is powered by a carryover 1.0 litre VVT-i engine. The 1KR-VE three-cylinder is a naturally-aspirated unit with 67 hp/91 Nm – no turbo as rumoured.
Instead, the big news in the powertrain department is the EEV engine’s partner, which is the D-CVT gearbox. Just like in the Myvi facelift, the stepless auto replaces the long-serving four-speed torque converter automatic transmission, bringing improvements in both fuel efficiency and performance. That’s a win-win at both ends of the scale.
First introduced in the Ativa, D-CVT stands for Dual-Mode CVT, the world’s first split gear CVT system. Basically, the unit combines belt drive with a gear drive for improved FC, acceleration and quietness.
From rest to medium speeds, the D-CVT functions like any other CVT, with engine torque going through a torque converter (like Toyota and Honda CVTs; Proton’s Punch CVT uses a clutch pack) and into the input pulley, before being transferred to the output pulley via a belt and then to the wheels. At higher speeds, D-CVT shifts into its split mode, engaging the gear drive to provide more efficient power transmission (less energy loss), while the rotation to the belt drive is decreased significantly. More on the D-CVT here.
With the CVT, fuel consumption is now 25.3 km/l, or up to 27.4 km/l with the Eco Idle auto start-stop system. These claimed figures are in what P2 calls the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC), which supposedly follows local road conditions and driving patterns. By the way, in the Myvi facelift, FC was 5% better with the 4AT-CVT swap (engine was unchanged) while 0-100 km/h acceleration improved by a whopping 20%, so expect a more economical and faster new Axia.
This new 1.0L D-CVT combo is standard across the new Axia board, which has four variants – G, X, SE and AV. The latter two variants add on Eco Idle and Power mode (PWR button on the steering’s right spoke, as per the Ativa).
You can tell the SE and AV apart from the outside thanks to LED daytime running lights, housed in a sideways T-shaped trim, which reminds me of the pre-facelift G20 BMW 320i Sport. Yes, LED DRLs are now available on the Axia. LED headlamps are standard from the X onwards.
The wing mirrors on all Axias are electric, but those on the SE/AV are auto retractable. Keyless entry is standard from the X onwards, and the graphic shows an electrostatic sensor, where just a touch will do instead of a button press. This is as per the Ativa and an upgrade from the Myvi’s black button.
Another feature highlight is the digital meter panel. The range-topping AV gets a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel. That’s the same size as the MID in the Ativa and Alza, and the flyer shows a “3D ring” tachometer, so it’s probably the same unit coupled with a digital speedo. Also exclusive to the AV is a floating-style 9.0-inch display audio. Once again, that’s the same size as the Ativa’s and the graphics look similar as well. Every other variant gets a non-touchscreen radio.
Moving on, there are two levels of seats, divided between G/X and SE/AV. The cheaper variants get “standard” front seats and rear seats with “pillow headrests.” The higher end variants get “semi-bucket” front seats and “separate headrests” for the rear seats. As for upholstery, only the AV gets two-tone semi-leather covers. Solar and security window tint is reserved for the SE and AV.
These days, we expect new Perodua models to have massively upgraded safety over previous versions, and the Axia doesn’t disappoint. The top variant will have six airbags (dual front, side and curtain), a big jump from its predecessor, which maxed out at two front airbags.
Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) is also available. Advanced Safety Assist (ASA, which includes autonomous emergency braking, AEB) made its debut in the 2019 Axia facelift, and it should also be available here – we’ll have to wait to see which variants get ASA. Meanwhile, VSC is standard across the board.
By the way, the PDSA umbrella also covers the “Driving Assist” pack, which has lane keeping functions, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control – it remains to be seen if the new Axia has these semi-autonomous features in the AV, or will it be just ASA. In any case, it’s a lot of safety for the money, and this being a new DNGA product, expect five stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.
Finally, colours. The new Axia can be had in five shades – Granite Grey, Lava Red, Glittering Silver, Ivory White (solid) and the new Coral Blue. The latter is the launch hero colour for the D74A.
As announced on January 31 when the order books opened, estimated prices are from RM38,600 for the G, RM40,000 for the X, RM44,000 for the SE and RM49,500 for the AV, all on-the-road without insurance. That’s higher than before, so you do pay more for a bigger car with extra features. For reference, the launch prices of the 2019 Axia facelift were RM34,990 for the GXtra with VSC and RM43,190 for the AV.
There’s no kosong Axia E with a manual gearbox a.k.a. the driving school spec at launch, but Perodua has confirmed that a cheaper Axia with a stick shift will be launched after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which falls in April. Also not in the D74A line-up is the SUV-inspired Style variant. Later, perhaps.
So, what do you think of the new Axia’s looks and specs? Stay tuned for more.
GALLERY: Perodua Axia D74A, media preview
Comments
Got Android Auto n Apple carplay?
Hopefully both. Told ya we rakyat Don’t Need Geely Anymore (DNGA)!!
With this stunning exterior design, modern interior design, advanced features, complete safety, DNGA platform and fuel saving engine, it’s time to say good bye to Proton Saga
Perodua-perodua, with that kind of price, at least give us better infotainment system… Looks so cheap despite the asking price.
Berapa ukuran panjang x lebar x ketinggian Dan wheel base new perodua Axia. Itu kami nak tahu juga.
Excited, cancel my sister booking of 2nd hand VW Polo, which only has 2 airbags and no VSC tin kosong.
Rear seats look miserable as always. However, this model probably will sapu habis the A-segment entirely.
No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, No Driving Asist. No 2-Tone Rims, Trash Head Unit.
But 6 airbags and Fake Carbon Fibre for the plastic trims. yay
Miserable?? I am 177cm tall and i can sit back there comfortably. Not issues at all minus the seat cushioning
My adik Mazda2 hb 2nd row lagi sempit and less comfortable.
Danny, do you got the chance to check if the rear passenger seats could be flat folded? It looks like no 60/40 splitter there. Perhaps Perodua made the seats folded down to footwell like G1 Myvi.
Sales must be bad that they resorting to remove the embargo of interior pictures.
Looks like a VW polo under its camouflaged silhouette!! Lolol
I think its expensive when u get 1000cc local car with 50k price tag. Better buy myvi with 1500cc
A super duper compact mini at near Rm50 ,000 plus HP interest of rm10-15,000…an astonishing RM65,000 …dont u folks think it is overhyped and overpriced?
With rm50K,one can opt for some used cars 3-5 years old which r pretty rock solid ,bigger,n safer,if one forgo new car smell.Of course some repairs.
Dont just book blindfolded.Do your due diligence.
Like a non turbo smaller wheel ativa. Yay no lousy dashcam, Nay eco idle..already so fuel saving, necessary? Come on please give a maintenance free battery.
Hoping and waiting for a dnga 1.5Na sedan from perodua.
Remove eco idle so that people don’t have to spend on stupidly expensive battery that doesn’t last very long.
Looks like sitting Ativa inside
How could the Alza DGNA-based on Axia/Ativa? It is just a marketing speak but a modified version of old platforms
Begone P1 rearkisser… *Shakes coconut*
Savvy, Iriz, Saga, Persona are all based on Tiara platform.
Exora and Ertiga are also based on Juara platform.
Talk about profit maximisation.
So you want said that Daihatsu Rocky is not DGNA chasing but just modified Daihatsu Ayla? Hahahaha…
why P2 never gets the passenger airbag cover right? in every model they produce its looks tacky and an afterthough ruining the dashboard lines
The prefacelift generation 2 Myvi had a flush type passenger airbag cover while the postfacelift generation 2 Myvi had a cut out for passenger airbag like in this latest Axia. Back then (2015), paultan reported Perodua’s rational is that you won’t need to replace the entire dashboard after airbag deployment
So the ASA only got AEB only? no lane departing warning and lane keep center? Hmmmm Is this justified for so much price rise?
Look like a wide proton tiara with perodua wheels
You mean Citroën AX?
I don’t get it why Perodua finds a need to increase the price of Axia. So that to match the price of Bezza? The boot size is still smaller than Bezza.
Come on, just us a manual kosong version , dont need to sell at 24k , sell at 28-30k also acceptable. Use some brain la perodua, there are still some low income family , 30k is just a well balanced price point.
Perodua lured the B40s into showrooms and now ready to butcher them. Greedy Mfs
Daihatsu always have this lasting front design… and as predicted these headlamps will be a challenge for Sunny Malaysia weather.
P2 have not made improvements to that old air-cond control unit?
I think Malaysian market should be grateful as all Perodua car’s aircon have airflow adjustment as all Daihatsu-made cars in Indonesia don’t have that feature
Looks abit like Polo, but also giving me Mira e:s vibe. Centre console looks wide almost like a b-segment dy.
In the end it’s still an economic basic car like the Mira e:s, See ppl bashing dy, bashing je pandai. 40-50k but expect to get what? 80k design n quality?
see the thing is, a huge percentage of the target market for this car are those seeking a quality yet affordable car. it’s not even about having an 80k design and quality. so tell me how this is affordable when the price is more than a lot of people’s annual salary? wasn’t Perodua introduced to provide affordable options to the masses?
someone tell me how this is ‘affordable’ again please? even if you take the base it’s still expensive. i hate what proton and perodua has done to our auto industry. you can’t claim you’re the ‘favorite’ brand when you literally have no competition (in terms of price point). it’s more like a monopoly.
Bradder anonymous,semi monopoly to be exact.
P1 is created by the failed politician who lost his deposit at Langkawi polls,and P2 is a spin off semi monopoly due to rising prices of P1 those days.
All in all,P2 is due to a failed experiment with P1.
I am a millionaire and even that I find this puny engine car overpriced for 50k. Better just get myvi or iriz. Saga is way better.
These Proton clowns trying to plant the narrative of Tiara in Axia post everywhere, PT, FB….everywhere.
The dashboard same like New Thailand TNGA Vios 2023.
Wow throw in 6 dodgy mini air balloons and a fork lift transmission we have to pay 9 freaking years for a tin can on wheels and with 5 years warranty suckin people dry with cari makan package like engine flush alignment etc etc. Buy a used Conti or japanese at half the price is a wiser choice. Who know what gempa bumi or pandemic is coming next you don’t want to be in a hutang situation at that time do you.
Money hungry ghost perodua is crazy to sell this A-segment car with puny 1.0L engine for 49k, when a B-segment Iriz 1.6L CVT only cost 48k. I guess they know got many sochai waterfish around for them to butcher.
Perhaps the STYLE variant will look sportier and nicer, this one looks too plain.
Why Perodua don’t bring the 1.2L WA-VE engine for the new generation Axia. On the previous generation they also don’t bring the 1.2L 3NR-VE engine from the Toyota Agya-Daihatsu Ayla in Indonesia. I think that engine suits better for the Axia compared to the 1.0 1KR-VE engine, and the fuel consumption is the same as the 1.0L unit
but using old axia rims on new model?????