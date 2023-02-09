In Car Reviews, Cars, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 9 February 2023 3:21 pm / 18 comments

We don’t get many surprises with new cars these days. Product updates are frequent and improvements are incremental. And when we do get the odd surprise, it’s usually from the content of a vehicle, like a new feature or the amount of features. The drive? Usually, it’s within expectations.

Not so for the 2023 Perodua Axia. With no prior leaks, we went to yesterday’s media preview event not knowing what to expect from the D74A. Turns out, the second-generation Axia looks worlds apart from the outgoing model – it’s significantly larger and it appears so too, with a more square cut look and well-defined edges, as well as more obvious lines and surfacing all over the body.

The new Axia’s front end carries a Perodua family face, while the rear is a completely new idea – with small and square light clusters at the edges, it’s a fairly uncommon look today. Like it or not, everyone will get used to the new Axia design in no time, as these will be everywhere. Pore over the gallery below and check out our walk-around video for more on the design.

You’re here to know how the new Axia drives, and we’re also eager to share this surprise with you. First up – where the heck is the vibration? Now, if you’ve driven an Axia before, you’d know that vibration is part and parcel of the experience. It’s not worn out mountings, but part of the car’s characteristics – the judder is present at idle and you don’t have to go look for it like you’ll have to in the Ativa.

Like magic, that’s completely gone despite the 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine being a carryover. We looked for it, and it wasn’t there. This means that the new Axia’s drive improvements can be felt (technically, it should it be ‘cannot be felt’, but never mind) even before you start driving.

Our drive was only 7km long, but the route from Movenpick Hotel in Sepang to back of KLIA gave the new Axia a fair opportunity to flaunt its newfound skill set. Missing vibration aside, the 1KR-VE three-cylinder naturally-aspirated unit with 67 hp/91 Nm exhibited much improved acceleration thanks to the D-CVT gearbox, which replaces the long-serving four-speed auto.

We’re always thinking of power and engine when it comes to “pick-up”, but the Myvi facelift (engines were also carried over, 4AT swapped for CVT) and now the Axia illustrates the major role a transmission plays in acceleration. Response is much improved, and with that comes confidence in overtaking and daily driving. That’s another Axia weak point addressed.

The stepless gearbox is a true game-changer, and that’s before we consider the gains in fuel economy. With the CVT, fuel consumption is now 25.3 km/l, or up to 27.4 km/l with the Eco Idle auto start-stop system. These claimed figures are in what P2 calls the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC), which supposedly follows local road conditions and driving patterns. We’re told that MDC is in the WLTP’s ballpark.

The engine is still pretty loud when extended though, and the sound of the mill grinding away isn’t a sweet one, but that’s only during hard acceleration – let’s not forget that we’re in an entry-level car that starts from below RM40k. It’s calm at a cruise; we clocked around 2,800 rpm at 110 km/h.

The 2023 Axia has a more sophisticated platform and larger footprint, and this is reflected in the way it flows down a road. P2’s starter model feels more stable and composed on the move, and this improved ride comfort will benefit many of us, not just owners – the Axia and Bezza are the most popular ride-hailing cars after all. Photographer Sherman, a tall guy with lots of Axia rear seat time under his belt, felt the changes at the back.

All these improvements, and the introduction of tilt steering adjustment for the first time, make the Axia feel like a “normal car” to drive now, not a cheap, pared-down car with compromises. Much like a Myvi actually.

Speaking of the “King”, when I was choosing an affordable tool to tide me through Covid and MCO (remember that?), I plumped for a Myvi G3. The Axia was cheaper, but I just couldn’t do it, not with all those compromises in the drive and the fixed steering driving position. Driving the new Axia yesterday got me thinking – if I had to make the same decision today, what would it be?

I’m gravitating towards the Axia. The drive is much improved, but the interior is the clincher – we couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the horizontal-style dashboard with its “floating” screen and elevated gear area. I appreciate P2’s choice to angle the centre stack and screen towards the driver – this is something that Honda and Proton don’t do. Overall, the dash gives a good impression of width and looks very contemporary, a bit sporty even.

With the AV’s configurable digital meter panel, touchscreen audio and digital AC panel (with memory) – as seen in the Ativa/Alza – there’s even tech to match the looks. The best bits of P2’s parts bin (steering is also from the Ativa), fitted on the brand’s most stylish cabin to date, in an Axia. As an Ativa owner, I’m not happy about this!

To sum it up, we’re looking at day-and-night improvement in refinement (both powertrain and ride), better acceleration, a matured and stylish cabin, and features that early Axia owners wouldn’t dare dream of. If the D74A manages close to 25 km/l real-world FC, I may even end up with a new tool. As stated in the intro, we don’t get stunned like this very often, but Perodua has pulled out a stunner with the new Axia.

Hafriz Shah says

The test drive was short, but thoroughly eye-opening. Getting into the car, the characteristic vibrations of a three-pot engine was distinctly absent, so naturally I looked for the start button. Turned out, the engine was already on. Ok, second-gen Axia, you’re off to a good start here.

Pulling off into open roads, the level of refinement was such a shocker. I had just recently driven an original Axia – a late facelift one at that – and the one thing above all else that I just couldn’t see myself living with was the vibrations. The new one, however, barely had any. Not through the seats, nor the steering wheel or pedals either. The difference is, simply put, like night and day.

Another big takeaway was the new D-CVT gearbox. Now, I’m not one to completely dismiss four-speed autos just because they’re old tech – I’d take a smooth-shifting, well-tuned 4AT over a rough and noisy CVT any day of the week, but here, the change is most definitely a positive one. Certainly helps that the D-CVT is easily one of the better CVTs in the market.

Throughout the test route, the new Axia felt smooth, more than powerful enough and fairly quiet. This is all thanks to the new transmission, because we all know the 1.0 litre engine is exactly the same as in the old car. Now, perhaps the engine mountings have been greatly improved as well, but whatever the case, the end result is a car that just feels so much more refined and upmarket than before.

The ride felt impressive too, being so planted and stable, smooth and controlled over those horrible yellow road lines. So much so that I’m pretty sure it’s more comfortable over these roads than a Myvi, let alone the old Axia. Now, I know it sounds like I’m exaggerating the improvements that have been made here, but really, I’m not.

The jump between each generation of Perodua’s entry-level car – from the Kancil to the Viva, and then to the Axia – has always been transformational. And yet, this latest one is without a shadow of a doubt the most significant leap yet, especially once you take into account the massively enhanced interior as well.

Essentially, after the short drive, I’m now struggling to find a good enough reason to choose a Myvi over the new Axia. Maybe its new looks will sway you towards the perennial King (you’ll understand this once you see the Axia in full), but that aside, the 2023 Axia should be your new default Perodua hatchback of choice. Myvi, you’re in trouble.

The 2023 Perodua Axia will be officially launched on February 14. All the specs and details that allowed to be published are here. Full gallery/details embargoed till launch

Click to enlarge price list

GALLERY: Perodua Axia D74A, media preview