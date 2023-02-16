In Cars, Perodua / By Hafriz Shah / 16 February 2023 9:07 am / 6 comments

This week has most certainly been all about the 2023 Perodua Axia, and one of the most controversial aspects of the second-generation model is its appearance. I can honestly say that it looks much better in real life, in the flesh than it does in photos but even then, it’s not a car that will be universally liked.

The flat front end, small and boring wheels across the range, understyled rear end make it perhaps Perodua’s most love-it-or-hate-it design yet. Theophilus Chin’s latest renders, however, might suggest that there’s an easy fix for that.

Missing in the latest range is an SUV-inspired Axia Style variant, which was available in the previous 2019 update for the first-gen Axia. These new renders show that a little bit of SUV-ness would go a long way in making the new compact hatchback look a lot more attractive, at least in my opinion.

It doesn’t take much. A set of bash plates front and rear, plastic body cladding all around, bigger and chunkier wheels, roof rails and a two-tone paintjob does the trick. The changes have a significant effect on the overall appearance of the Axia – the front immediately looks more menacing, while the rear even looks fairly fashionable now.

Perhaps Perodua is saving the Style for an upcoming mid-life update, or maybe not at all if it has deemed the outgoing Axia Style a sales failure. Whatever the case, what do you think of this theoretical (see what I did there?) 2023 Perodua Axia Style, folks? Leave your comments below.