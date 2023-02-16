This week has most certainly been all about the 2023 Perodua Axia, and one of the most controversial aspects of the second-generation model is its appearance. I can honestly say that it looks much better in real life, in the flesh than it does in photos but even then, it’s not a car that will be universally liked.
The flat front end, small and boring wheels across the range, understyled rear end make it perhaps Perodua’s most love-it-or-hate-it design yet. Theophilus Chin’s latest renders, however, might suggest that there’s an easy fix for that.
Missing in the latest range is an SUV-inspired Axia Style variant, which was available in the previous 2019 update for the first-gen Axia. These new renders show that a little bit of SUV-ness would go a long way in making the new compact hatchback look a lot more attractive, at least in my opinion.
It doesn’t take much. A set of bash plates front and rear, plastic body cladding all around, bigger and chunkier wheels, roof rails and a two-tone paintjob does the trick. The changes have a significant effect on the overall appearance of the Axia – the front immediately looks more menacing, while the rear even looks fairly fashionable now.
Perhaps Perodua is saving the Style for an upcoming mid-life update, or maybe not at all if it has deemed the outgoing Axia Style a sales failure. Whatever the case, what do you think of this theoretical (see what I did there?) 2023 Perodua Axia Style, folks? Leave your comments below.
Comments
This one looks horrible.
same like your face?
this looked better than the P2 actual car.
I dont like the roof railings tho, almost 90% of people dont use it here.
But i like the 2 tones, especially how it wraps the rear windscreen.
Also pay attention to how Theophilus has cleverly made the entire car more rounded and cute.
Nice, it’s like Kenari made to Kembara.
But this is more fun now.
Iriz rear black panel simply the ugliest and laziest design in automotive history.
Geely should sack the chief designer!
it really looks ugly