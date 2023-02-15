In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 15 February 2023 4:43 pm / 0 comments

You’ve seen our spec-by-spec comparison post of the 2023 Perodua Axia, and here’s a comparo video to go along with it, showing you the exterior, interior and spec differences between the D74A’s four variants.

The new Axia range starts from the G at RM38,600, while the X goes for RM40,000. The SE is a bigger step up at RM44,000, while the bells and whistles AV clocks in just below the RM50k mark at RM49,500 on the road excluding insurance. We’ve also done the monthly instalment calculations, which puts the new Axia from RM440 to RM563 a month – full chart here.

What do you get for RM440 monthly? The base Axia G is very easy to spot from the outside, as it’s the only variant to not come with full LED headlamps, but reflector halogens instead. The wing mirrors (electrically adjustable) don’t have signal lamps, which is why you’ll find bulbs on the front fenders.

The B pillars are in body colour, as are the little triangles at the base of the A pillars. The other models get black stickers for a streamlined look. The wheels are 14-inch items with decent Toyo Proxes CR1 rubber – unusually, this combo is standard from G to AV, with no upsize or unique design for the top variants.

The G is also the only new Axia to not get keyless entry so you’ll have to press a button on the key to lock/unlock, and then insert the key and twist to start. The interior is an all-black affair with no trim accents. The basic kit list includes an analogue speedo with no rev counter, radio with two speakers (with Bluetooth and USB, which is good) and knobs for the manual air con.

Tilt steering adjustment makes a debut on the Axia, but that’s for variants above the G. The driver’s seat is height adjustable. At the back, the integrated ‘pillow’ headrests are very low and we found some surprise omissions such as the rear centre cupholder and roof grab handles. Safety wise, the G gets two airbags, ABS, hill-start assist, VSC, seat belt reminders (front and back), Isofix anchors and rear parking sensors.

Axia G

Unless your budget really doesn’t permit, the RM40,000 Axia X should be where it starts, as you get a lot more kit for just RM1,400 extra. Spread across a nine-year loan, the X will cost you around RM455 monthly, or RM15 more.

The automatic LED headlamps with LED positioning lamps alone would probably be worth the premium, both in looks and function. Factory LED headlamps are one of those things that once you experience, you can never go back. Another item in this category is keyless entry and push start, which the X has. By the way, the sensor on the Axia’s driver door handle is of the electrostatic type, as per the Ativa/Alza, and better than the Myvi’s black button.

The slimmer LED eyes significantly improves the X’s looks, and the B-pillars and the front corner triangles are covered in matte black stickers. Interior upgrades over the G include tilt-adjustable steering, rear door speakers, grab handles, rear centre cupholder and front parking sensors. That’s a lot of extra stuff for RM1,400.

Axia X with GearUp accessories

If the Axia range can be split into two, the SE and AV are on the greener side of the field. The RM44,000 SE (around RM500 per month) looks sportier thanks to black skirting on the front and sides, plus a chrome ‘wing’ on the grille that integrates nicely with the LED positioning lamps. There’s also a subtle tailgate spoiler and the area around the rear number plate is in black.

The signal lights are now on the wing mirrors, which have a power fold function. The SE and AV also get solar and security window tint (by LLumar). Even from far, you’ll notice this higher grade Axia, thanks to standard LED daytime running lights. Even the top Ativa and Alza don’t get LED DRLs as standard.

Inside, the SE doesn’t look like the Axia cabin you see in ads, but there are a few notable upgrades from what we’ve seen so far. The air con control panel is now digital; this is the same unit found in the Ativa/Alza and comes with two memory positions. The dashboard looks more upmarket thanks to a silver horizontal trim and silver accents on the steering and gear knob. The AC tabs and door handles are in chrome.

Axia SE

Other additions include a PWR mode button, a rev counter on the sportier instrument panel, Eco-Idle automatic start-stop and a sound insulation cover under the bonnet. Practical small touches include the handbag hook between the front seats and teh tarik hooks embedded into the front seat backs. The seats are different – the ‘semi-bucket’ fronts get big side bolsters, and there are proper adjustable headrests at the back.

Finally, we arrive at the RM49,500 AV, which will set you back RM563 a month over nine years. The RRP is a big RM5,500 jump from the SE, but there’s also a substantial list of AV-exclusive kit that’s hard to retrofit.

The range-topper isn’t unique from the outside, wearing the same bodykit as the SE and the standard-issue 14-inch single-tone wheels. There’s also no exclusive paint colour, so you can only spot one by its ASA 3.0 cameras at the top of the windscreen. This pack includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and front departure warning, a feature that does society a favour by alerting drivers stuck on phones that traffic is moving.

Axia AV

AEB is something that Proton doesn’t offer until the X50 Flagship, a RM113k SUV, so to get it in an Axia is great. To also get lane departure warning and prevention, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, auto high beam and six airbags – in an Axia – is simply amazing. Only ACC/LKC separates this safety package from the Ativa/Alza AV.

As for the things you can enjoy everyday, the AV gets a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with multiple themes, as well as a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with a reverse camera. Both these items are from the Ativa, and the HU isn’t the Apple CarPlay/Android Auto unit found in the Alza AV. The audio and meter controls add buttons to the steering, which is wrapped in leather. The seats are as per the SE, but in part-leather with red accents.

Under the hood, all DNGA Axias get the same carryover 1.0 litre three-cylinder VVT-i engine with 67 hp/91 Nm. The automatic transmission is a D-CVT, as used by three larger models in P2’s range. Perodua claims Malaysian Driving Cycle fuel economy of 25.3 km/l for the G and X, and 27.4 km/l for the SE and AV. The difference is because of Eco-Idle. Not having wider tyres and larger rims also help the SE/AV’s FC figure.

Click to enlarge

Lastly, GearUp. Surprisingly, there’s no GearUp bodykit at launch, but you can add on small items such as door visors, illuminated scuff plates with a carbon-fibre look, Perodua-branded coil mats, footwell lights and a boot tray. There are also PVC seat covers in black/red (available for both type of seats) and GearUp heat and noise engine hood isolation foam. As usual, these optional extras can be included in your HP loan.

For more on the 2023 Perodua Axia, check out our full launch report and first impressions review. If it was your money, which variant would you go for?

2023 Perodua Axia G – RM38,600

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.0L VVT-i three-cylinder engine (1KR-VE)

67 hp at 6,000 rpm, 91 Nm at 4,400 rpm

25.3 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (23.3 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission

36-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

4.5-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

3,760 mm long, 1,665 mm wide, 1,495 mm tall, 2,525 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

Halogen reflector headlights

Signal lights on front fenders

Body-coloured B-pillars, A-pillar corner and rear number plate garnish

Body-coloured power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

Front grille in full black plastic

14-inch alloys with 175/65 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Interior

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

Folding rear seats with fixed ‘pillow’ headrests

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Non-adjustable steering wheel column

Twist-to-start keyfob

Full black dashboard

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Manual air con

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen head unit with USB/Bluetooth

Two speakers

Urethane steering wheel

Safety

Two airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control

Rear parking sensors

Seat belt reminder, front and rear

Isofix child seat anchors

Four-star ASEAN NCAP rating

2023 Perodua Axia X – RM40,000

Adds on:

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto headlamps

LED headlamps with manual levelling

LED positioning lamps

Follow me home lamps

Blacked out B-pillars and A-pillar corners

Interior

Tilt adjustable steering

Keyless push start button

Rear centre cupholder

Four speakers

Safety

Front corner parking sensors

2023 Perodua Axia SE – RM44,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Eco Idle auto start-stop

Power mode

27.4 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle

Exterior

LED daytime running lights

Chrome strip on front grille

Front skirting

Side skirts

Rear spoiler

Black rear number plate garnish

Powered side mirrors with LED turn signals

Solar and security window tint

Additional bonnet insulation

Interior

Power mode steering button

Semi-bucket seats, fabric

Separate rear headrests

Chrome door handles

Silver horizontal dash trim

Silver trim on steering

Silver gear knob trim

Digital AC control panel with memory

Rev counter

Anti-snatch handbag hook

Two teh tarik hooks on the front seat backs

2023 Perodua Axia AV – RM49,500

Adds on:

Exterior

Auto high beam

Interior

7.0-inch digital instrument panel with steering controls

9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with steering controls

Semi-leather seats

Leather-wrapped steering

Safety

Six airbags

Lane departure warning and prevention

Blind spot monitor

Rear cross traffic alert

ASA 3.0 including AEB

Reverse camera

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia SE

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia X with GearUp accessories

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia G

GALLERY: Perodua Axia New vs Old

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia brochure

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia colours, official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia AV official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia SE official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia X official images

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia G official images