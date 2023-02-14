In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 14 February 2023 12:50 pm / 9 comments

Launched today, the 2023 Perodua Axia arrives as a an all-new model built on a new platform, bringing a fresh look courtesy of new styling inside and out.

For those who want to set their new Axia apart from the masses, the obligatory GearUp accessories catalogue has now been applied to the second-generation car, although at this point the equipment is less obvious on the exterior, given that attention this time around has been focused on the interior.

The GearUp kit list for the second-generation Axia includes coil mats, carbon-fibre look scuff plates, footwell lights, and a luggage compartment tray.

There is also PVC upholstery for the seats in the Axia in a red and black colour scheme. This also can be applied to the AV variant even though it already gets semi-bucket front seats which are trimmed in a combination of leather and fabric.

Exterior kit in the GearUp complement is sparing, represented by the door visors. There however continues to be the engine hood insulation to improve noise reduction.

Prices for the 2023 Perodua Axia’s GearUp accessories range will be announced soon, according to Perodua. For comparison, take a look at the prices of the GearUp kit for the 2019 Perodua Axia, here.

GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia X with GearUp accessories