Launched today, the 2023 Perodua Axia arrives as a an all-new model built on a new platform, bringing a fresh look courtesy of new styling inside and out.
For those who want to set their new Axia apart from the masses, the obligatory GearUp accessories catalogue has now been applied to the second-generation car, although at this point the equipment is less obvious on the exterior, given that attention this time around has been focused on the interior.
The GearUp kit list for the second-generation Axia includes coil mats, carbon-fibre look scuff plates, footwell lights, and a luggage compartment tray.
There is also PVC upholstery for the seats in the Axia in a red and black colour scheme. This also can be applied to the AV variant even though it already gets semi-bucket front seats which are trimmed in a combination of leather and fabric.
Exterior kit in the GearUp complement is sparing, represented by the door visors. There however continues to be the engine hood insulation to improve noise reduction.
Prices for the 2023 Perodua Axia’s GearUp accessories range will be announced soon, according to Perodua. For comparison, take a look at the prices of the GearUp kit for the 2019 Perodua Axia, here.
GALLERY: 2023 Perodua Axia X with GearUp accessories
Comments
That eev sticker looks like japan parking sticker from far. Cute
in Japan, these stickers are immediately removed by Japanese because they say it is ugly. But here, everyone instead go buy these stickers and paste onto their cars. Funny lah orang local.
Ahaha i was jz implying it was cute. Lol r u sure all of them removed it? It is required to display the parking proof sticker at the rear window or windscrn. Even if msian buys them and stick on their car, it does not hurt u for them to have abit of interest. Still better than those who stick typeR on their hondas.
In Japan, they have no problem buying ugly cars like N-box and Toyota Tank but they have problem with a little sticker?
look at it this way. You can buy an ugly shirt. But if you buy and ugly short AND the labels still hanging on it, that becomes unacceptable (in Japan)
eleh, in japan nobody bothers, in malaysia everyone craving to have one
time to ah-beng-ize your car!
You beat me to it
Yup, all GEAR UP accessories really turn a decent car into an ah beng car.