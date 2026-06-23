In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Perodua / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 23 2026 3:41 pm

The Perodua Axia is Malaysia’s cheapest new car, and it’s just as cheap to keep on the road – which is a big part of why so many first-time buyers choose one. This is a complete owner’s cost guide: exactly what each scheduled service costs by mileage (straight from Perodua’s official pricing), the service schedule, plus road tax and insurance – so you know the full running-cost picture.

All service figures below are Perodua’s official Peninsular Malaysia prices for the current D-CVT Axia (the D74A model); East Malaysia is a little higher, and prices can change. The basic manual Axia E follows a similar schedule and works out slightly cheaper, as it has no CVT fluid to replace.

Axia service cost by mileage

This is the table most owners are looking for – the price of each scheduled service. The current Axia is serviced every 10,000 km or six months. Here’s the full schedule to 100,000 km:

Perodua Axia service cost by mileage (official, Peninsular) Service interval Cost What's included 10,000 km RM156.80 Engine oil + oil filter 20,000 km RM333.22 Oil + filter + spark plugs + cabin filter 30,000 km RM227.00 Oil + filter (minor service) 40,000 km RM424.72 Oil + filter + spark plugs + air filter + brake fluid + cabin filter 50,000 km RM227.00 Oil + filter (minor service) 60,000 km RM333.22 Oil + filter + spark plugs + cabin filter 70,000 km RM227.00 Oil + filter (minor service) 80,000 km RM424.72 Oil + filter + spark plugs + air filter + brake fluid + cabin filter 90,000 km RM227.00 Oil + filter (minor service) 100,000 km RM485.28 Oil + filter + spark plugs + CVT fluid + cabin filter Total to 100,000 km RM3,066 Roughly five years of servicing

A few things to note. The lighter 30k/50k/70k/90k visits are a straightforward oil-and-filter change. The bigger bills come at the 40,000 km and 80,000 km services (which add an air cleaner filter and brake fluid) and at 100,000 km, where the CVT fluid is replaced. Spark plugs are renewed every 20,000 km. The Axia uses fully-synthetic 0W-20 engine oil, which is the single biggest line item on each visit.

Add it all up and the Axia costs around RM3,066 in total scheduled servicing over five years or 100,000 km – one of the lowest figures of any car on sale in Malaysia. In fact, in our maintenance cost comparison, the D-CVT Axia came out cheaper to service than the Myvi, Ativa, Alza and Aruz – and cheaper than the older 4AT Axia it replaced.

The Axia service schedule

The Axia follows a simple, predictable schedule: a service every 10,000 km or six months (whichever comes first), measured from the registration date.

The lighter 30k/50k/70k/90k visits are essentially oil and filters. Spark plugs are renewed every 20,000 km; the air cleaner filter and brake fluid come in at 40k and 80k; the cabin filter is changed regularly; and the CVT fluid is a once-only job at the 100,000 km mark. Sticking to this schedule at a Perodua service centre is also what keeps your warranty valid.

How to reset the Axia service light

The maintenance reminder is normally reset for you at each service. To clear the spanner/service indicator yourself, switch the ignition on (engine off) and hold the meter’s trip-reset button until the indicator resets. If in doubt, your service centre will do it for you.

Axia road tax

Road tax on the Axia is wonderfully cheap, because every variant uses a 1.0 litre (998 cc) engine – that falls in the lowest road-tax band. In Peninsular Malaysia it’s just RM20 a year. It’s a touch higher in Sabah and Sarawak, but either way it’s a rounding error in any annual budget.

Axia insurance

Insurance is the most variable running cost, as it’s based on your car’s sum insured (roughly RM22,000 for the Axia E up to about RM49,500 for the AV when new), your no-claim discount (NCD) and where you live.

As a rough guide, a comprehensive first-year premium typically lands somewhere around RM600 to RM1,200 – the entry Axia E is the cheapest to cover, the range-topping AV the dearest – and it falls substantially as you build up NCD (up to 55% off at renewal). First-time buyers should remember they start at 0% NCD, so the early years cost a little more before the discount builds.

You can renew your Axia insurance (and road tax) with a 10% discount through our Paul Tan Insurance service using promo code PAULTAN.

Total cost of ownership

Putting servicing, road tax and insurance together gives you the real annual cost of keeping an Axia (excluding fuel and any car loan):

Servicing: roughly RM600 a year averaged over five years (more in a 40k/80k/100k year, less otherwise).

roughly RM600 a year averaged over five years (more in a 40k/80k/100k year, less otherwise). Road tax: RM20 a year in Peninsular Malaysia.

RM20 a year in Peninsular Malaysia. Insurance: indicatively RM600-1,200 in year one, dropping with NCD.

That puts all-in ownership (before fuel and financing) at roughly RM1,200-1,800 a year when new, falling as your insurance NCD builds. Fuel is the other big variable, but the Axia is famously frugal – Perodua quotes up to 25.3 km/l for the G and X, and 27.4 km/l for the SE and AV with Eco Idle. For the full model overview, variants and specs, see our main Perodua Axia guide.

Axia tyre replacement cost

Tyres are the other recurring consumable owners ask about, and the Axia is cheap here too because it wears a small, common size. Every variant rolls on 175/65 R14 tyres (14-inch wheels).

Going by current Malaysian retailer pricing (prices vary by brand and shop, and aren’t set by Perodua), expect roughly RM140 to RM200 per tyre fitted – think Continental CC6 (~RM150), GT Radial (~RM160), Goodyear (~RM180-195) or Michelin (from ~RM195) – or roughly RM560 to RM800 for a full set of four.

Factor in a little extra for wheel balancing (around RM10-15 per tyre) and an alignment (around RM30-50) when you fit a full set. Tyres typically last 40,000-60,000 km depending on how you drive.

Frequently asked questions

How much is each Axia service? From RM156.80 for a basic 10,000 km oil change up to RM485 for the big 100,000 km service – see the full table above. Most visits fall between RM227 and RM425.

From RM156.80 for a basic 10,000 km oil change up to RM485 for the big 100,000 km service – see the full table above. Most visits fall between RM227 and RM425. How often does the Axia need servicing? Every 10,000 km or six months, whichever comes first.

Every 10,000 km or six months, whichever comes first. How much does it cost to service an Axia over five years? Around RM3,066 in total to 100,000 km – among the cheapest of any car in Malaysia.

Around RM3,066 in total to 100,000 km – among the cheapest of any car in Malaysia. How much is Axia road tax? Just RM20 a year in Peninsular Malaysia, because it’s a 1.0 litre engine.

Just RM20 a year in Peninsular Malaysia, because it’s a 1.0 litre engine. How much is Axia insurance? Roughly RM600-1,200 in the first year depending on variant and location, dropping as your NCD builds.

Roughly RM600-1,200 in the first year depending on variant and location, dropping as your NCD builds. How do I reset the Axia service reminder light? Switch the ignition on (engine off) and hold the meter’s trip-reset button until the indicator resets – or ask your service centre.

The bottom line

The Axia is about as cheap as a modern car gets to run: around RM3,066 in total servicing over five years/100,000 km, road tax of just RM20, frugal fuel use and inexpensive tyres.

Even adding insurance, all-in yearly ownership is modest – which is exactly why the Axia remains Malaysia’s go-to car for low-cost, no-fuss motoring.

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