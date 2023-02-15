In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 15 February 2023 4:21 pm / 1 comment

One major change on the second-generation D74A Perodua Axia is the use of a Dual Mode CVT (D-CVT) in place of the previous car’s four-speed automatic. The D-CVT first appeared on the Ativa and has since made its way to other models like the Myvi and Alza, and if you’re curious to know more about it, head on over here.

While the transmission is new, the 2023 Axia continues to be powered by the same 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol, which continues to produce 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque. Nonetheless, Perodua promises better fuel consumption with this setup, with the G and X variants claimed to offer 25.3 km/l, while the SE and AV are capable of 27.4 km/l thanks to their Eco Idle auto start-stop system.

These figures are following the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC), which supposedly follows local road conditions and driving patterns. With the NEDC, the figure is 23.3 km/l, which is still an improvement over the previous Axia’s 21.6 km/l.

The switch to the D-CVT has resulted in a revision to the Axia’s maintenance schedule, so we’re examining that in this post. Long story short, the new 2023 Axia is cheaper to maintain over five years or 100,000 km with a total amount of RM2,779.95, which is RM81.35 less than the previous model with a 4AT it replaces.

Diving into the details, both the new D-CVT and previous 4AT versions of the Axia share almost the same maintenance items, with no change in terms of their pricing. The carried over engine also necessitates the same five spark plug and two air filter changes over five years.

However, the D-CVT requires a fluid change only once at the five-year/100,000-km mark, which is one less than the 4AT – the price of this service item is also cheaper. Even so, the newer 2023 Axia needs more frequent cabin filter changes – five times over five years instead of three previously.

Perodua did not list out any Pro Care items for the 2023 Axia, which were available for the previous model. These service items, which are optional, include things like additional brake fluid and air filter changes; tyre alignment, balancing and rotation as well as one major air-con service. With all these items, RM659 is added to the older Axia’s total bill over five years to reach RM3,520.30.

2023 Perodua Axia D-CVT maintenance schedule; click to enlarge

As always, there’s more to overall running costs beyond scheduled visits to the official service centre. Given the 2023 Axia and its predecessor keep to the same 14-inch wheel size across their respective ranges, the cost of the 175/65 profile tyres they use shouldn’t differ by much.

This should also be true when it comes to brakes, as it’s still the same front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. One area where the 2023 Axia may have an advantage is fuel costs, which should be lower given the improved fuel economy provided by the D-CVT, although this will still depend on an individual’s driving style.

When it comes to pricing, the 2023 Axia is pricier than its predecessor, with prices ranging from RM38,600 to RM49,500. Meanwhile, the previous Axia after the 2019 facelift started from RM24,090, although that is the driving school-spec Standard E.

2023 Perodua Axia 4AT maintenance schedule; click to enlarge

This base option lacked Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and traction control, which are also missing on the next rung up, the Standard G at RM33,490. Customers that wanted these safety systems needed to step up to the GXtra at the minimum, which retailed for RM34,990. The 2019 Axia peaked at RM43,190 for the range-topping Advance.

The higher retail prices of the 2023 Axia will have an effect on the cost of insurance, which is typically higher as the vehicle value increases. This is significant for first-time car buyers who will start with 0% NCD, although the percentage will build up over the years.

So, there you have it. The 2023 Axia with a D-CVT is cheaper to maintain than its predecessor with a 4AT over five years or 100,000 km. When compared to our previous maintenance cost deep dive involving the Myvi, Ativa, Alza and Aruz, the new Axia is the cheapest of the bunch, even when compared against the 2020 Bezza with the same 1.0 litre engine and 4AT. Thoughts?