Mick Chan / 10 February 2023 10:17 am / 6 comments

The 2023 Perodua Axia has been available to book from January 31 this year, and despite having less than one month elapsed since the opening of its order books, Perodua has managed to acquire 3,591 bookings for the upcoming A-segment hatchback.

The national carmaker has also set a sales target of 5,700 units a month for the second-generation model. In doing so, the upcoming model also appears on track to becoming the bestselling model for Perodua, exceeding production volumes for the B-segment Myvi.

Perodua also announced at the preview event for the upcomming model that total production volume for the second-generation Axia is expected to exceed 82,000 units, which is tallied with the final production batch for the outgoing, first-generation Axia. The carmaker also set itself a target to attain 45% market share in 2023.

There also remains some 44,000 orders for the Axia which have yet to be fulfilled, though Perodua has managed to convert nearly all of these outstanding bookings for the first-generation model to bookings for the upcoming D74A-generation car, despite being more expensive than its predecessor due to increased content and being a larger car.

Four variants will be offered from launch – G, X, SE, and AV, with each variant estimated to be priced at RM38,600, RM40,000, RM44,000 and RM49,500, respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance. All variants of the new Axia are powered by a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated engine that is now paired with a D-CVT transmission, replacing the four-speed automatic of its predecessor.

The second-generation Perodua Axia will be officially launched on February 14. In the meantime, check out our first look at the D74A hatchback, here.

GALLERY: Perodua Axia D74A, media preview